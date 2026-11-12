ETV Bharat / business

Noel Tata Steps Down After 16 Years; Who Is New Tata Investment Corporation Chairman

Noel Tata Steps Down as Tata Investment Corporation Chairman After 16 Year ( ANI )

New Delhi: Noel N Tata has stepped down as Chairman and Director of Tata Investment Corporation, bringing an end to his 16-year-old stint at the helm. Bahram Vakil has been appointed as the company’s new Chairman with effect from November 12, 2026.

In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, Tata Investment Corporation announced Noel N Tata’s retirement as the company’s Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11.

In its statement, the company said the retirement was in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines. "In accordance with the aforesaid Guidelines, Mr. Noel N. Tata (DIN: 00024713) will retire from the office of Chairman and Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026," the company mentioned in its regulatory filing. "Board has appointed Mr. Bahram Vakil as Chairman of the Company with effect from November 12, 2026,” the company stated. Noel Tata served on the Board of Tata Investment Corporation from June 9, 2004, and was appointed as Chairman of the Tata group’s firm from June 24, 2010.