Noel Tata Steps Down After 16 Years; Who Is New Tata Investment Corporation Chairman
Bahram Vakil has been appointed as Tata Investment Corporation's new Chairman with effect from November 12, 2026.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Noel N Tata has stepped down as Chairman and Director of Tata Investment Corporation, bringing an end to his 16-year-old stint at the helm. Bahram Vakil has been appointed as the company’s new Chairman with effect from November 12, 2026.
In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, Tata Investment Corporation announced Noel N Tata’s retirement as the company’s Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11.
In its statement, the company said the retirement was in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines.
"In accordance with the aforesaid Guidelines, Mr. Noel N. Tata (DIN: 00024713) will retire from the office of Chairman and Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026," the company mentioned in its regulatory filing.
"Board has appointed Mr. Bahram Vakil as Chairman of the Company with effect from November 12, 2026,” the company stated.
Noel Tata served on the Board of Tata Investment Corporation from June 9, 2004, and was appointed as Chairman of the Tata group’s firm from June 24, 2010.
The company said Tata provided exemplary leadership and strategic direction throughout his tenure. “Under his stewardship, the company has achieved significant milestones and delivered sustained growth and value for its shareholders. The Board of Directors places on record its deepest appreciation and profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the Company over the past 22 years,” the statement read.
In recognition of his substantial and valuable contribution to the Company, the Board has appointed Mr Noel N. Tata as Chairman Emeritus with effect from November 12, 2026.
In another change at the senior level management of Tata Investment Corporation, the board appointed Abizer Shabbir Diwanji as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director from November 12.
Diwanji will serve as an Independent Director for five years, until November 11, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.
According to the company's filing, Diwanji is the founder of NeoStrat Advisors LLP and previously headed financial services practices across KPMG and EY for 20 years.
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