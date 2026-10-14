ETV Bharat / business

Noel Tata, Son File Caveats In Mumbai Courts In Tata Trusts Battle

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence last year. ( ANI )

Mumbai:Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata have filed caveats in the Bombay High Court as well as a Mumbai Civil Court in connection with the ongoing dispute involving trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

According to the filing made available on the court website, Noel Tata and Neville Tata as caveators, and estranged trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singhas caveatees. The caveats were filed on October 7.

A caveat is a precautionary measure under Section 148A of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) to ensure that no ex parte or interim orders are passed by the courts against those filing the caveat -- called caveators -- without giving them a chance to be heard. Surprisingly, the other trustees of the Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust (SDTT) -- of which Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh are also trustees -- including Bhaskar Bhat and Darius Khambata have also been named as caveators. Bhat and Khambata had co-signed a letter along with Noel and Neville Tata, rejecting Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh's charges of governance lapses at the SDTT and accusing them of going against the settled position of the Trusts on keeping the Tata group holding company Tata Sons unlisted.