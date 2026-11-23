ETV Bharat / business

Noel Tata Seeks Postponement Of Tata Sons Board Meeting Amid Fresh Rift Over Listing Proposal

Tata Trusts chairman and Tata Sons nominee director Noel Tata ( ANI )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Mumbai: Tata Trusts chairman and Tata Sons nominee director Noel Tata has sought the postponement of the holding company's November 26 board meeting, citing the late circulation of the agenda and inadequate time for directors to examine the proposed matters, according to multiple reports.

Tata Sons is expected to defer the meeting, with a fresh date likely to be announced shortly. The agenda was circulated over the weekend, less than a week before the scheduled meeting, prompting Noel Tata to raise concerns over the notice period and the time available to study the papers, reports said.

The proposed listing of Tata Sons is expected to remain a key point of contention at the next board meeting, which will be the first since the September 17 meeting that exposed differences between Noel Tata and other directors over the future of the group's holding company. Noel Tata has maintained that an alternative restructuring proposal, backed by Tata Trusts, should be formally considered before the company proceeds with a stock market listing. The proposal involves merging two Tata Group operating companies, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), with Tata Sons.