ETV Bharat / business

No Question Of Rollback Of 0.4% MDR Charges On UPI Transactions Over Rs 2,000: Top Govt Official

New Delhi: There is no question of a rethink on the issue of imposition of 0.4 per cent MDR charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions over Rs 2,000, government sources said on Wednesday.

A top official, when asked whether the government was considering rolling back the proposed Merchant Discount Rate charges on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, to be implemented from October 15, said a decision has been taken and there was no question of reversing it.

Sources said the decision to impose MDR charges was taken in the larger interest of the UPI ecosystem and to strengthen its safety and security.

The decision to levy charges, as prevalent in other countries, was taken at the time of introduction of the UPI system in 2020, sources said, adding that new the MDR framework will make UPI self-sustainable. The decision has evoked strong opposition from several quarters, including traders, shopkeepers and political parties who dubbed the move as 'Modi Tax'.

Some Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to US pressure.

Defending the decision, the government on Tuesday said it will also give incentives for further expansion in rural and semi-urban areas and maintain competitiveness, while ensuring that a large majority of payments remain free of charge.