ETV Bharat / business

No Material Concerns As Regards Conduct Or Governance: RBI On HDFC Bank Chairman's Exit

A general view of the logo of the Reserve Bank of India ( IANS )

Mumbai: Hours after the resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty citing ethical concerns, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said there were no material concerns on record as regards the bank's conduct or governance.

"HDFC Bank is a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, a professionally run board and a competent management team. Basis our periodical assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

The statement emphasised that the bank remains well-capitalised and its financial position remains satisfactory with sufficient liquidity.

The statement comes following the sudden exit of Atanu Chakraborty as chairman of HDFC Bank -- the country's second-biggest lender -- effective March 18, 2026, citing ethical concerns. This is the first time that a part-time chairman of HDFC Bank has left mid-way, raising concerns over its functioning.

The RBI has approved a transition arrangement, as requested by the bank, as regards the position of its part-time chairman.

According to the HDFC Bank's regulatory filing, the RBI on Wednesday granted its approval for the appointment of Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of three months.