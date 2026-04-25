ETV Bharat / business

'No Impact On Operations': Paytm After RBI Cancels Payments Bank Licence

New Delhi: One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has said there will be no impact on its operations, services, or financials following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to cancel the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), its associate entity.

In its latest exchange filing, the company clarified that its key services, including the Paytm app, Paytm UPI, Paytm QR, Soundbox, card machines and Payment Gateway, will continue to operate uninterrupted despite regulatory action against PPBL. The company clarified that its broader ecosystem, including Paytm Gold and Paytm Money, also remains unaffected.

"As previously disclosed on March 1, 2024, the Company does not have any exposure to PPBL or any material business arrangements with PPBL. No services provided by the Company are in partnership with PPBL. Additionally, PPBL operates independently, with no board or management involvement from the Company," the company said in its exchange filing.