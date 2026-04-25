'No Impact On Operations': Paytm After RBI Cancels Payments Bank Licence
RBI cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited with effect from the close of business on April 24, 2026.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
New Delhi: One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has said there will be no impact on its operations, services, or financials following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to cancel the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), its associate entity.
In its latest exchange filing, the company clarified that its key services, including the Paytm app, Paytm UPI, Paytm QR, Soundbox, card machines and Payment Gateway, will continue to operate uninterrupted despite regulatory action against PPBL. The company clarified that its broader ecosystem, including Paytm Gold and Paytm Money, also remains unaffected.
"As previously disclosed on March 1, 2024, the Company does not have any exposure to PPBL or any material business arrangements with PPBL. No services provided by the Company are in partnership with PPBL. Additionally, PPBL operates independently, with no board or management involvement from the Company," the company said in its exchange filing.
The statement comes after the RBI, in a press release on Friday, cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited with effect from the close of business on April 24, 2026.
The recent regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has no financial or business impact on Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd)— Paytm (@Paytm) April 25, 2026
We have no exposure or material business arrangements with PPBL, and no services are offered in partnership with it. PPBL operates… pic.twitter.com/0iOPYrNf5u
The company also said there is no direct financial impact, noting that it had already impaired its investment in PPBL as of March 31, 2024. Reassuring stakeholders, Paytm said its services have been operating without interruption and will continue to do so, underlining that the RBI's action should be viewed strictly in the context of PPBL and not the listed entity.
The RBI has cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, citing regulatory violations and concerns over the bank's operations.
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