ETV Bharat / business

No Governance Or Conduct-Related Issues Found, RBI Guv On HDFC Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank did not come across any governance or conduct-related issues during supervisory inspection of HDFC Bank, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question at the post-monetary policy press conference on the sudden resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty and subsequent fall in its share price, Malhotra said RBI had also seen minutes of meetings of the lender, and the RBI did not find anything of material concern.

He said the RBI in its press release on March 19, too, had said there were no material concerns on record as regards the bank's conduct or governance.

"HDFC Bank is a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, a professionally run board and a competent management team. Based on our periodical assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance," the RBI said in its press release.