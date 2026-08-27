ETV Bharat / business

No Changes In CAS; Final Approval On NSE IPO Soon: Sebi Chairman Pandey

Mumbai: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said the capital market regulator will not make any changes to the newly introduced closing auction session (CAS).

He also said that the regulator is very close to approving the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which will clear the decks for the largest equity bourse's initial public offering (IPO).

"We are not seeing any changes right now to CAS, and the system is running as it is. Participation will increase and everyone, brokers, will enable it in their apps," Pandey said on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Celebration of NSE Clearing.

Sebi introduced CAS to prevent market manipulation and increase transparency.

Under the framework, buy and sell orders are pooled without immediate execution during a designated time window toward the end of trade under an auction-style order-matching process.

Introduction of the system led to what the Sebi chief had earlier referred to as "teething troubles". He had also appealed to participants to undertake more efforts at learning the new framework, and migrate to technology systems that support CAS.

Pandey had earlier assured the stakeholders to look into their concerns and make changes to the CAS framework if need be.

On August 19, Pandey had warned that any attempt to "defame" the newly introduced closing auction session (CAS) through manipulation will be dealt with sternly by the capital markets regulator. Within hours, the Sebi passed orders against two entities for manipulation.

Amid wide-ranging concerns expressed by market participants since CAS was introduced on August 3, Pandey said Sebi's ability to catch manipulation in CAS is higher than under the older volume-weighted average price system (VWAP) it replaces.

Meanwhile, on NSE's IPO, Pandey said the market regulator will assess the NSE proposal to allow its shares to trade on its own platform if and when such a proposal is received.