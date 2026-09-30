Nirav Modi Loses Legal Battle To Prevent Sale Of Luxury London Property
Nirav Modi is accused of USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering charges, has been behind bars since his arrest in London in 2019.
By PTI
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
London: A UK court has approved the sale of a luxury apartment linked to Nirav Modi, who is behind bars in London as he fights extradition to India over fraud and money laundering charges. The 55-year-old former luxury jeweller, accused of USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering charges, has been behind bars since his arrest in London in 2019.
Master James Brightwell, presiding over a hearing at the Chancery Division of the High Court on Tuesday, gave the "court’s blessing” for the sale of 103 Marathon House in central London for a minimum price of 3.75 million pounds.
The case involved Trident Trust Company (Singapore) Pte Limited as the claimant, with the Enforcement Directorate having previously successfully argued for the proceeds from the sale to be placed in a secure account after all “pressing liabilities" of the trust have been cleared.
“The natural starting point is that the debts that are due should be paid. In this case, that is supported by the fact that the court made an order for sale in 2023 and reiterated this with a further order to lower sale price in 2024 was ultimately made with the assent of the other active parties," ruled Master Brightwell.
“The third defendant's (Nirav) complaints about the way in which the trustee has set out its decision do not render the decision one which a trustee could not properly reach," he said.
Modi observed the hearing via videolink from a room at HMP Wandsworth, the south-west London prison where he is lodged as he continues to fight separate extradition proceedings.
As one of the named defendants in this week’s hearing, Modi had opposed the sale of the property claiming that he was the “true settler” of the trust and should be treated as a beneficiary. Meanwhile, having exhausted all other legal avenues, it is believed that Modi may have submitted a second claim for political asylum as a last-ditch attempt against being extradited to India.
He was arrested by Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London after an official recognised him while he attempted to open a bank account on March 19, 2019.
The delays to Modi’s extradition have involved several High Court appeals on human rights grounds, a failed confidential political asylum claim and a series of unsuccessful bail pleas. The jeweller, behind bars in one of England’s most overcrowded prisons, also attempted to reopen his extradition case which was turned down by the England High Court in March this year.
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