Nirav Modi’s Bank Of India Trial Adjourned Over UK Prison Paperwork Delays

London: A London court has allowed a plea by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges, to adjourn a trial in an unrelated Bank of India unpaid loan case until March over UK prison delays. The 54-year-old accused, fighting extradition to India in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam, was shifted from Thameside prison in south London to HMP Pentonville, north London, in October to facilitate an appearance at the High Court in London.

At an online review hearing for the USD 8-million Bank of India case on Friday, Judge Simon Tinkler partially granted Nirav’s application to adjourn the eight-day January trial by a few weeks until March 23 next year following delays by UK prison authorities in providing access to important legal paperwork.

“There must, in my judgment, be some doubt as to whether those papers will ever make their way to Mr Modi if they indeed currently still exist,” Justice Tinkler noted.

“It does seem to me that the absence of the disclosure bundle, in particular, at a date which is now only four weeks before a trial of a significant amount of money does put Mr Modi in the position where I am not satisfied that the trial would be fair were it to go ahead.

“Accordingly, I am proposing to grant his application for an adjournment. I see, however, no reason for an adjournment until October,” he ruled.

Barrister James Kinman, who appeared on behalf of Nirav Modi, reiterated the argument from a previous review hearing earlier this month that his client would be at a “substantial disadvantage” if the trial was not delayed. He also claimed that recent Indian press reports did not provide the “full picture at all” over Nirav’s “confidential process” barring his extradition, believed to refer to an asylum application which reportedly concluded in August.

“There is more to it,” he claimed, adding that while he “can’t share” any further details in the matter, Nirav is unlikely to be extradited to India before October 2026. Bank of India’s barrister, Tom Beasley, argued against a lengthy adjournment to ensure a trial can take place before the accused is extradited to India in the PNB case.

“Mr Modi is prepared to rely on it (confidential process barring extradition), without giving any detail,” he said. Beasley reiterated that it would prove “very hard” to conduct a proper trial in the Bank of India case if the accused were extradited out of the UK jurisdiction.