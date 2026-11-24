ETV Bharat / business

Nifty500 Posts Strongest Earnings Growth In 3 Years As Q2 PAT Jumps 32%

Mumbai: Profit after tax of companies in the Nifty-500 index rose 32 per cent year-on-year in the July-September quarter, marking the strongest quarterly earnings growth in 12 quarters, as robust performances in metals, oil and gas, and financial services drove corporate profitability, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report.

The earnings recovery was broad-based across sectors and market-cap segments, although a significant share of the incremental profit growth came from just three sectors, which together contributed nearly 68 per cent of the increase in aggregate earnings.

Nifty-500 companies reported 25 per cent growth in sales and a 24 per cent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the second quarter of FY27, alongside the 32 per cent increase in profit after tax, according to the brokerage's November India Strategy report.

Excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), sales, EBITDA and net profit grew 23 per cent, 23 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. This represented the strongest quarterly earnings growth since FY22, while aggregate profits of Nifty-500 companies excluding OMCs rose 27 per cent in the first half of FY27.

Metals emerged as the strongest-performing sector, with profits increasing 76 per cent year-on-year, followed by oil and gas at 61 per cent and financials at 20 per cent.

Together, these sectors accounted for nearly 68 per cent of incremental earnings growth across the Nifty-500 universe, highlighting their disproportionate contribution to the quarterly recovery.

Other sectors also reported healthy profit growth. Utilities recorded a 46 per cent increase, followed by cement at 43 per cent, automobiles at 34 per cent and capital goods at 28 per cent.

Within financial services, banks and non-banking financial companies engaged in lending reported profit growth of 20 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Consumer companies recorded a relatively modest 2 per cent increase in profits, while healthcare and technology posted growth of 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. All sectors except electronics manufacturing services reported positive earnings growth during the quarter.

Earnings growth was visible across large-, mid- and small-cap companies, with smaller companies continuing to outperform their larger peers.