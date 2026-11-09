ETV Bharat / business

Nifty50 to Hit 28,000 by 2027-End? Citi Research Sees 12% Upside, Cites 3 Key Triggers

New Delhi: Brokerage firm Citi Research has predicted the equity benchmark Nifty50 to jump around 12 per cent to hit the 28,000-mark by the end of 2027. The report cited a strong earnings outlook, lower oil prices and the prospect of slower global artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure as reasons supporting the projection for the Indian Stock Market benchmark index.

The brokerage report said that Indian equities were lagging behind other international equity markets until recently, as the buzz over Artificial Intelligence (AI) trade and rising crude oil prices weighed on India - the world's third-largest oil importer.

Why Citi Research Is Bullish on Nifty50?

The Nifty 50 soared over 10 per cent in the last seven sessions through Friday (November 6, 2026). The index surged as foreign institutional investors pumped in huge amounts of money to buy equities after artificial intelligence-linked trades unwound and oil prices dropped.

"Over the past two years, AI has crowded out almost everything else. Our analysis suggests a 100 bps increase in India active weight could drive $12 billion of inflows," the report said.

The Indian Stock Markets went North after Democrats showcased a superb performance in the US midterm elections, which was a big blow to the Donald Trump-led administration.

The Democrats’ win raised expectations that artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure would slow down along with positive sentiment due to a drop in crude prices, amid hopes for an end to the US-Iran conflict.

"Post US midterms, risks of an increased pace of data center moratoriums have aided rotation into other assets, and this could continue to benefit India," the brokerage report stated.

The report projected a rise in the price-to-earnings multiple for Nifty 50 to 18x from 17x, leading to the target of 28,000 points. The brokerage had earlier expected the Nifty 50 index at 26,000 by September 2027.

"Lower oil prices could help India's macro and earnings assumptions. A $10 (per barrel) lower oil price would help (current account deficit) by 30-40 bps and inflation by 50 bps," the report added.