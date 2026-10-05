ETV Bharat / business

NFO Alert! 3 Passive Mutual Funds open today; Exposure, Risk, Structure; Know Details

New Delhi: Three new Mutual Fund schemes opened for subscription on October 5, 2026. The funds, JioBlackRock Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF, Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund and HDFC Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund, have very different portfolios and risk drivers. The NFOs will close on October 19.

When choosing an NFO, an investor should have detailed knowledge about the scheme.

JioBlackRock Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF

The JioBlackRock Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF is a fund of funds that will invest in active and passive debt-oriented funds as well as arbitrage funds. Thai is meant for investors who are planning income over short to medium term investment horizon and investment in units of active/passive debt-oriented funds and arbitrage funds.

Risk-o-meter of the Benchmark: 60% NIFTY Composite Debt Index + 40% Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index (TRI) (As per AMFI Tier I Benchmark). The allocation can be 35%-65% each to debt-oriented funds and arbitrage funds, with up to 5% in debt and money-market instruments. The minimum investment is Rs 500 and there is no exit load.

As the MF Scheme is an open-ended scheme, the fund will be open for purchase/redemption on all business days at NAV based prices, subject to provisions of exit load, if any.

Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund

Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund will be tracking the Nifty 500 index, giving investors exposure to 500 companies across the market. The objective of the fund is Passive Investment in equity and equity related securities replicating the composition of Nifty 500 Index, subject to tracking error.

Minimum Application Amount/switch in

During NFO: Rs 1,000/-and any amount thereafter

On Continuous Basis: For SIP Purchase -Rs 500/-(Subject to a minimum of 2 SIP instalments of Rs 500/-each)

For Initial Purchase (Non-SIP)/Switch In -Rs. 1000/-and any amount thereafter

Who Should Consider Investing