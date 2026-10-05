NFO Alert! 3 Passive Mutual Funds open today; Exposure, Risk, Structure; Know Details
Three new Mutual Fund schemes opened for subscription on October 5, 2026.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Three new Mutual Fund schemes opened for subscription on October 5, 2026. The funds, JioBlackRock Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF, Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund and HDFC Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund, have very different portfolios and risk drivers. The NFOs will close on October 19.
When choosing an NFO, an investor should have detailed knowledge about the scheme.
JioBlackRock Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF
The JioBlackRock Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF is a fund of funds that will invest in active and passive debt-oriented funds as well as arbitrage funds. Thai is meant for investors who are planning income over short to medium term investment horizon and investment in units of active/passive debt-oriented funds and arbitrage funds.
Risk-o-meter of the Benchmark: 60% NIFTY Composite Debt Index + 40% Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index (TRI) (As per AMFI Tier I Benchmark). The allocation can be 35%-65% each to debt-oriented funds and arbitrage funds, with up to 5% in debt and money-market instruments. The minimum investment is Rs 500 and there is no exit load.
As the MF Scheme is an open-ended scheme, the fund will be open for purchase/redemption on all business days at NAV based prices, subject to provisions of exit load, if any.
Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund
Kotak Nifty 500 Index Fund will be tracking the Nifty 500 index, giving investors exposure to 500 companies across the market. The objective of the fund is Passive Investment in equity and equity related securities replicating the composition of Nifty 500 Index, subject to tracking error.
Minimum Application Amount/switch in
During NFO: Rs 1,000/-and any amount thereafter
On Continuous Basis: For SIP Purchase -Rs 500/-(Subject to a minimum of 2 SIP instalments of Rs 500/-each)
For Initial Purchase (Non-SIP)/Switch In -Rs. 1000/-and any amount thereafter
Who Should Consider Investing
Investors seeking long term wealth creation
Passive investors with a long term outlook
Those seeking diversified exposure or people beginning their investment journey.
HDFC Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index
HDFC’s NFO offer combines 70% Nifty LargeMidcap250 exposure with 30% in 8-13-year government securities. The objective is passive investment in equity and equity related securities and debt securities replicating the composition of the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index(TRI), subject to tracking error.
Minimum Application Amount/switch in: During NFO Period and on continuous basis: Rs 100/-and any amount thereafter.
Minimum Additional Purchase Amount: On continuous basis: Rs 100/-and any amount thereafter.
Minimum Redemption Amount/ Switch Out Amount: On continuous basis: Rs 100/-and multiples of Re 1/-thereafter.
HDFC has placed the particular fund in the high risk category. The minimum investment is Rs 100 and there is no exit load.
Investors planning to invest in these three mutual funds should get knowledge about the risk tolerance, investment horizon and existing portfolio.
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