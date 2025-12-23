ETV Bharat / business

New Zealand First Country To Get Duty Concessions For Apples In Any Indian FTA: Statement

New Delhi: New Zealand on Monday said it has become the "first" country to get duty concessions for its apples under any free trade agreement signed by India. At present, India has a 50 per cent import duty on apples.

Under the free trade agreement with New Zealand, India is giving duty concessions to apples with a quota and a minimum import price (MIP) in order to protect the interest of domestic farmers.

At present, India's annual apple imports from New Zealand is at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT) worth USD 32.4 million against the country's total apple imports of 519,651.8 MT (USD 424.6 million).

In the agreement, import duty concessions will be given to New Zealand on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact.