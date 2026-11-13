ETV Bharat / business

New UPI Scheme To Benefit Small Merchants: Get Rs 300 For QR Codes, Rs 750 For Soundboxes

To expand the reach of digital payments in the country, the NPCI launched the new UPI scheme. Under this scheme, the payments body will provide incentives for installing physical UPI QR codes and soundboxes at small shopkeepers' premises.

NPCI stated that it will provide incentives of Rs 300 for a QR code and Rs 750 for a soundbox. NPCI is an umbrella organisation that facilitates services like UPI Payment, Bharat Bill Pay, RuPay Card, FASTag. It launched the scheme to integrate small businesses into the digital payment network and increase the volume of UPI transactions.

The UPI Vyapar Saksham Scheme will focus on merchants in Tier III to Tier VI cities. Small merchants covered under notified central government schemes, including PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma, will also be eligible to avail the scheme.

The fund will be created from MDR collections of banks, payer payment service providers (PSP) and UPI application providers participating in UPI. They will contribute 5 per cent of their MDR share to the fund.

Both new and existing small merchants with an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh are eligible for the scheme. Also, the scheme will be prioritised in the Northeastern states, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. In Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, small businesses that are part of schemes notified by the Central Government will also be eligible to benefit.

Thirty per cent of the scheme's total fund has been allocated toward onboarding new merchants. An incentive of Rs 300 will be provided for installing a physical QR code, and Rs 750 for a soundbox at an eligible new merchant's premises. The NPCI announced that the incentive will not be made directly to the shopkeeper, but to the 'acquiring bank'—the bank responsible for installing the QR code or soundbox.