New UPI Scheme To Benefit Small Merchants: Get Rs 300 For QR Codes, Rs 750 For Soundboxes
UPI Vyapar Saksham Scheme: This article gives details of who is eligible to get Rs 300 for QR Codes and Rs 750 for soundboxes.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the 'UPI Vyapar Saksham Scheme' to expand UPI’s presence among small merchants.
To expand the reach of digital payments in the country, the NPCI launched the new UPI scheme. Under this scheme, the payments body will provide incentives for installing physical UPI QR codes and soundboxes at small shopkeepers' premises.
NPCI stated that it will provide incentives of Rs 300 for a QR code and Rs 750 for a soundbox. NPCI is an umbrella organisation that facilitates services like UPI Payment, Bharat Bill Pay, RuPay Card, FASTag. It launched the scheme to integrate small businesses into the digital payment network and increase the volume of UPI transactions.
The UPI Vyapar Saksham Scheme will focus on merchants in Tier III to Tier VI cities. Small merchants covered under notified central government schemes, including PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma, will also be eligible to avail the scheme.
The fund will be created from MDR collections of banks, payer payment service providers (PSP) and UPI application providers participating in UPI. They will contribute 5 per cent of their MDR share to the fund.
Both new and existing small merchants with an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh are eligible for the scheme. Also, the scheme will be prioritised in the Northeastern states, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. In Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, small businesses that are part of schemes notified by the Central Government will also be eligible to benefit.
Thirty per cent of the scheme's total fund has been allocated toward onboarding new merchants. An incentive of Rs 300 will be provided for installing a physical QR code, and Rs 750 for a soundbox at an eligible new merchant's premises. The NPCI announced that the incentive will not be made directly to the shopkeeper, but to the 'acquiring bank'—the bank responsible for installing the QR code or soundbox.
To avail the scheme's benefits, a merchant must record at least 25 eligible transactions in at least two out of the three months within a given quarter. Also, the total transaction value for each of those months must be at least Rs 5,000.
The NPCI has earmarked 50% of the UPI Vyapar Saksham Scheme’s total fund for boosting the volume of UPI transactions. The scheme requires eligible merchants to achieve at least a 5% increase in their transaction volume compared to the previous quarter. If the target is achieved, an incentive of 0.03% of the total eligible transaction value will be provided.
Eligible merchants in targeted areas will receive an additional 50% incentive over and above the base incentive. Furthermore, 20% of the funds will be used for driving transaction growth in these targeted areas. An incentive of 0.20% will be provided on the incremental eligible transaction value compared to the previous quarter.
The fund for this scheme will be generated by pooling 5% of the eligible Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) share contributed by banks and payment companies participating in the UPI ecosystem.
The NPCI expects the UPI Vyapar Saksham Scheme will facilitate the deployment of 6 million to 10 million new physical QR codes and 500,000 to 1 million new soundboxes annually.
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