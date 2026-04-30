New Rules From May 1: LPG Prices, Credit Card Charges, Gaming Regulations Among Key Changes
From LPG delivery norms to credit card charges and gaming rules, multiple changes take effect from May 1, impacting households, banking and digital users.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The month of May begins on Friday, May 1, bringing key financial and regulatory changes across the country. These updates are expected to directly impact household expenses, banking habits, fuel costs and even online activities.
From Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices and delivery rules to credit card charges and stricter online gaming regulations, here’s a detailed look at what is changing.
LPG Prices, Booking And Delivery Rules To Change
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month, and a fresh revision is expected on May 1. Any price changes will affect both domestic kitchens and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.
Additional rules for LPG usage will impact how often you can book refills. In urban areas, the mandatory waiting period between bookings may increase to 25 days, and in rural areas to 45 days, which could affect the timing and planning of your LPG usage, especially for larger families or businesses.
The delivery process is also set to become more secure with mandatory OTP-based authentication, known as Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). Consumers will have to share a one-time password with the delivery agent to receive the cylinder.
If you are a Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiary, completing Aadhaar-based eKYC is now compulsory to continue receiving LPG subsidies. Failing to do so may result in disruption of your subsidy benefits, so prompt verification is essential.
Changes In Credit Card Charges By SBI
The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is introducing revised credit card rules from May 1. As per the bank’s official website, changes include revised late payment fees and conditions for annual fee waivers.
For outstanding dues of Rs 100-500, the late payment charge will be Rs 100. For dues between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, the charge will be around Rs 500. The annual fee waiver structure has also been modified. For some cards, the waiver, earlier available on annual spending of Rs 50,000, will now require spending of up to Rs 1 lakh.
CNG And PNG Prices May Be Revised
Similar to LPG, prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) are also revised at the beginning of every month. Any hike could increase transportation costs and affect household budgets. Earlier this month, prices saw a sharp fluctuation, though some revisions were rolled back. Another update is expected on May 1.
Bank Holidays In May
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will observe several holidays in May. Apart from regular weekly offs (Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays), banks will also remain closed on occasions such as Labour Day (May 1) and other regional holidays. Customers are advised to check their bank’s holiday schedule in advance to avoid inconvenience. However, online banking services will continue to function as usual.
New Online Gaming Rules Come Into Force
Stricter regulations under the Online Gaming Rules 2026, set by the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, may change the way you and your family interact with online gaming platforms, introducing new compliance steps for players and providers. A new regulatory body, the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), will be established to monitor and classify online games. Games will be divided into three categories: Online Money Games, Online Social Games and E-sports.
Mandatory registration will be required for high-risk platforms, while stricter user safety measures, such as age restrictions, parental controls, and monitoring of financial transactions, will also be enforced. These rules will apply to both domestic and foreign gaming platforms operating in India.
What These Changes Mean
Experts say the new rules aim to improve transparency, strengthen regulation and ensure better consumer protection. While some changes may require additional user compliance, they are expected to make systems more secure and efficient in the long run.
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