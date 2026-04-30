ETV Bharat / business

New Rules From May 1: LPG Prices, Credit Card Charges, Gaming Regulations Among Key Changes

Several financial and regulatory changes take effect from May 1. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The month of May begins on Friday, May 1, bringing key financial and regulatory changes across the country. These updates are expected to directly impact household expenses, banking habits, fuel costs and even online activities.

From Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices and delivery rules to credit card charges and stricter online gaming regulations, here’s a detailed look at what is changing.

LPG Prices, Booking And Delivery Rules To Change

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month, and a fresh revision is expected on May 1. Any price changes will affect both domestic kitchens and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Additional rules for LPG usage will impact how often you can book refills. In urban areas, the mandatory waiting period between bookings may increase to 25 days, and in rural areas to 45 days, which could affect the timing and planning of your LPG usage, especially for larger families or businesses.

The delivery process is also set to become more secure with mandatory OTP-based authentication, known as Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). Consumers will have to share a one-time password with the delivery agent to receive the cylinder.

If you are a Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiary, completing Aadhaar-based eKYC is now compulsory to continue receiving LPG subsidies. Failing to do so may result in disruption of your subsidy benefits, so prompt verification is essential.

Changes In Credit Card Charges By SBI

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), is introducing revised credit card rules from May 1. As per the bank’s official website, changes include revised late payment fees and conditions for annual fee waivers.

For outstanding dues of Rs 100-500, the late payment charge will be Rs 100. For dues between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, the charge will be around Rs 500. The annual fee waiver structure has also been modified. For some cards, the waiver, earlier available on annual spending of Rs 50,000, will now require spending of up to Rs 1 lakh.