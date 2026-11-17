ETV Bharat / business

New Motor Insurance Rules From December 15: Car, Bike Owners Must Know These 4 Key Changes

New Delhi: If you own a car or bike, then December 15, 2026 date is important for you as IRDAI’s new insurance rules will come into effect from the particular date.

The new framework for motor insurance consists of four types of policies, i.e., after the introduction of four-layer motor insurance policy structure for new cars and new two-wheelers, an insured may be given the following options:

Let’s take a look at the four categories in which motor insurance will be divided: third-party liability, legal liability coverage for passengers, personal accident insurance, and coverage for damage to one's own vehicle.

Importantly, the insurance owner’s parents, wife and children sitting in the car will not automatically get the benefit of passenger liability cover.

The insurance regulatory body has maintained that the new regulations are aimed at bringing more transparency and uniformity to policy terms. According to the new rules, two-wheeler and car owners will have the option to choose different insurance covers according to their needs.

IRDAI has directed the insurance providing companies to provide every customer, at the time of purchase of insurance, to be issued customer option form informing about the four-layer motor insurance policy structure, whereby, they can opt in by tick whether offline or online.

The third-party insurance and personal accident cover for the vehicle owner-driver will be mandatory. According to the upcoming rules, 'own-damage' cover (for damage to your own vehicle) and legal liability coverage for passengers will be optional. Insurance companies may continue to innovate the coverage and determine the pricing of the Own Damage covers, in consonance with market forces. The insurer is free to add/delete General exclusions and conditions based on the coverage opted, standard exclusions, conditions etc., provided there is no restriction to the basic coverage under the four-layer motor insurance policy structure offered to the insured.

People renewing their policy should take note of the mandatory coverage and optional coverage that can be selected based on your individual requirements.

Four parts of motor insurance

Third Party Insurance: This will be mandatory. It will cover cases of death, injury or damage to property of another person in a road accident.

Legal liability to occupants: It is optional. The insurance company is mandated to cover the vehicle owner in case of injury or death and also the passengers sitting in the car or the person sitting behind a two-wheeler. Insurance providers are free to levy additional premiums for this.

Personal Accident Cover: It will be mandatory for the registered owner of the vehicle. Additional cover for other passengers and pillion riders will be optional.

Own damage of the vehicle, with respect to private vehicles: Under this cover, damage to your own vehicle due to an accident, theft or other reasons included in the policy. This cover will remain optional.

IRDAI has allowed insurance companies to innovate the coverage and determine the pricing of the Own Damage covers, in consonance with market forces. The insurer is free to add/delete General exclusions and conditions based on the coverage opted, standard exclusions, conditions etc., provided there is no restriction to the basic coverage under four-layer motor insurance policy structure offered to the insured.