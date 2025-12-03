ETV Bharat / business

Labour Codes Likely to Be Fully Operational From April 1, Govt to Pre-Publish Draft Rules Soon

New Delhi: The four labour codes ushering another wave of reforms in the country are likely to be fully operational from April 1, 2026 as the ministry has begun the process for enforcing rules under the notified law.

The four labour codes - Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 - were notified on November 21.

For enforcing a law, the government needs to notify rules under that to operationalise the legislation. Before that, the central and state governments are required to pre-publish the draft rules for public feedback.

Addressing CII IndiaEdge 2025 here, Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said draft rules under the four labour codes will be pre-published shortly.

He said that earlier the central government as well as states had pre-published draft rules, but that was a long time ago, and now there is a need for bringing draft rules again in sync with present times.

A senior official explained that after pre-publishing the draft rules, the government will give 45 days time for public comments before firming up those for final notification. The official also explained that the government intends to enforce the rules for operationalisation of the four codes from April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.