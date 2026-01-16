ETV Bharat / business

New Labour Codes Drag Wipro’s Q3 Net Profit To Rs 3,119 Crore

New Delhi: IT services major Wipro on Friday reported a 7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore in the third quarter of FY26, weighed by a one-time provisional impact of Rs 302.8 crore due to the implementation of new Labour Codes. The Bengaluru-headquartered company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company ) of Rs 3,353.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Wipro's revenue from operations increased 5.5 per cent to Rs 23,555.8 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 22,318.8 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Wipro’s profit fell 3.9 per cent while revenue rose 3.7 per cent.

"In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.