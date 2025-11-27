ETV Bharat / business

New Highs For Sensex, Nifty, But A Large Part Of The Market Isn’t Sharing The Optimism

The one year return data for the Sensex 30 paints a very uneven picture of the market. While some frontline stocks have delivered strong gains with returns like 52.7 per cent and 33.4 per cent standing out, others have struggled to hold ground. This mixed performance shows that even within the benchmark index, momentum is far from uniform. A handful of stocks have powered ahead on the back of robust earnings and sectoral strength, while several others have lagged due to weak demand, sectoral headwinds or slower growth cycles. Overall the numbers underline how selective the market’s rally has been over the past year rewarding only certain pockets while leaving many heavyweight names behind.

This is how the market works. The indices may be touching the sky but not every stock joins the rally and that’s the reality every investor has to deal with.

Look at the 52 week chart and the picture becomes clearer. Only 64 stocks managed to hit their one-year high today, while 60 fell to their 52-week low, basically the same levels they were stuck at a year ago. On top of that 85 stocks were in upper circuit and 32 in lower circuit.

Take today’s numbers from the National Stock Exchange. The NSE now has Rs 24.16 crore registered investors, and by 1 PM the market capitalisation was around Rs 472 lakh crore. Out of the 3,064 stocks traded, 1,488 were in the green, 1,479 slipped into the red, and 97 didn’t move at all.

Maybe this is exactly why stock market investing is called risky. Nothing here comes with a guarantee. A share performs well only when the company behind it is earning steadily, making profits, managed by the right people and free from financial troubles or regulatory investigations.

Yet, behind these glittering numbers lies a quieter, unsettling reality. Even as benchmark indices celebrate, a significant number of stocks remain stuck at painfully low levels, forcing investors to question the very idea of market profits once again. In other words, the Sensex and Nifty may be breaking records, but not every stock listed on these exchanges is delivering returns, and this silent divergence is beginning to worry many.

New Delhi: As the Indian stock market hits new records, a different kind of contradiction is also becoming visible. On Thursday, the markets roared to fresh lifetime highs. The Nifty50 surged 101.65 points to touch a record 26,306.95, while the Sensex gained 416.67 points to hit a new milestone of 86,026.18, eclipsing its previous peak from September 2024.

Now let’s understand why these movements happen and what investors can expect over the next year. Devina Mehra, Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director of First Global Finance Private Limited, told ETV Bharat that the price of a share is determined by the demand and supply among buyers and sellers. If there are more buyers willing to pay above the current market price, the stock will rise. Conversely, if sellers dominate and people want to buy at a lower price it will fall, she explained.

She also added that there are stocks currently trading more than 20 per cent below their previous highs and many good stocks are in the red zone, one may not see significant buying and large portfolios actively participating at the moment. Reflecting on the previous bull run, when both large cap and small cap stocks performed well, she said this time it is primarily the big stocks that are moving up. As these stocks rise, the broader index tends to follow and this is essentially what has been happening.

According to Mehra, investors should focus on fundamentals before investing. While some stocks move based on stories or market sentiment but that is not the full picture. No price is truly efficient for any stock ever. Because in any given quarter, shares can fluctuate significantly. If you buy a stock with a clear strategy your conviction should guide your decisions rather than short term market movements, she emphasised.

She further advised against averaging down on a stock just because the price has fallen. "The market is not concerned with your purchase price. Focus on today’s fundamentals and carefully monitor the performance of the stocks you own, because that's our responsibility alone," she said.

"Timing the market is extremely difficult and even Warren Buffett has sold a large portion of shares within months, and 50 per cent of some holdings in just six months. Investing is ultimately a game of probability and one should avoid becoming emotionally attached to their investments," she noted.

How The Market Is Shaping Up

Co-founder of wealth management firm Client Associates, Rohit Sarin, told ETV Bharat that during last September, the market was at a similar level, and in a way, it is now showing signs of recovery, which is why we are seeing gains. "The market could move further as well in the coming days. Last year shares were trading at very high valuations, but it has changed this year. When valuations are high and earnings low, the market tends to fall it was a trend observed over the past year," he added.

According to him, government measures like GST cuts and other steps have boosted consumer spending, which is increasing company revenues. This suggests that corporate profits may rise, making investments in stocks potentially more rewarding.

Recently, weakness in the market was partly due to Trump’s tariffs and lower corporate earnings. However, the outlook on tariffs now seems favourable for India, and it appears that the worst is over with most negative news behind us. "It seems that Indian markets are turning around. It is important to note that not all stocks perform all the time. Every stock has its own reasons to move up or down, and in every market high, it is natural that not every stock will perform equally," Sarin further said.

According to independent market consultant Ambareesh Baliga, even though the market is at an all-time high, many portfolios are still in the red. He said, "Over the next 4-6 weeks, we are likely to see a rally in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. A significant portion of investor funds in the Indian market is invested in these smaller stocks, so gains will come when these stocks perform. At this stage, investors should stay invested in stocks they trust. Do not average down just because the price has fallen. In the coming weeks, the trend may show weakness in large-cap stocks while mid-cap and small-cap stocks gain momentum."