ETV Bharat / business

New GST Jurisdiction To Handle Pending Cases After Business Shift: CBIC

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said that when a registered taxpayer shifts or transfers its principal place of business from one tax jurisdiction to another, the new jurisdictional authority will take over and handle all pending proceedings related to the taxpayer.

Any action or proceeding like investigation, audit, show cause notice, adjudication under the Central GST law undertaken by the tax officer having jurisdiction over the registered taxpayer on the date such action was undertaken (transferor jurisdictional authority), would remain valid even if the taxpayer subsequently shifts to another tax jurisdiction (transferee jurisdictional authority).

"The transferee jurisdictional authority shall act upon, give effect to, and proceed on the basis of such earlier valid action taken by the transferor jurisdictional authority, as if it had itself initiated the same," the CBIC said in a circular.

The indirect tax board said that it had received references from field formations seeking clarification on the validity of action taken, and on the authority competent to act, in cases where a registered taxpayer's jurisdiction has changed due to a change in the principal place of business.

It further said if any fresh issue comes to the notice of the earlier jurisdictional authority after the taxpayer has shifted to a new jurisdiction, the tax officer should "intimate" it to the new jurisdictional officer for further action.