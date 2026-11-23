ETV Bharat / business

New CPI Series To Narrow Gap Between Measured And Perceived inflation: RBI Dy Guv

Mumbai: The revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) series is expected to narrow the disconnect between measured and perceived inflation by better reflecting household spending patterns and prices actually paid by consumers, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said on Monday.

She said the revised series incorporates several changes, including updated consumption weights, exclusion of free Public Distribution System (PDS) items and collection of prices from online markets, which would improve inflation measurement.

"These revisions should now narrow the disconnect between measured and perceived inflation and add value to the conduct of monetary policy under our inflation targeting framework," she said while addressing the Data Users Conference organised by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of India (MoSPI) here.

The revised CPI series, released in February this year, uses weights based on the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) of 2023-24 instead of the 2011-12 survey, reflecting changes in household consumption patterns amid rising incomes and economic transformation.

Gupta said the weight of food and beverages in the consumption basket has declined, while the share of non-food items has increased. Since food prices have historically been more volatile, their lower weight is expected to make headline inflation less volatile and reduce uncertainty in the monetary policy process.

Among other changes, social transfers such as free PDS items have been excluded so that the index better captures prices actually paid by households. The methodology for handling missing data, particularly for seasonal items, has also been improved.

The revised series also addresses sharp movements in house rent inflation following Pay Commission revisions by excluding employer-provided and government accommodation from the house rent index. Housing rents are now covered for rural areas as well.

For the first time, prices from 12 online markets are being collected as part of the CPI exercise, reflecting the growing share of online consumption in household spending, she said.

Gupta said the expanded coverage is accompanied by more granular dissemination, with item-level indices being released for rural, urban and combined sectors, as well as for all states and Union Territories.

Such disaggregated data would help policymakers assess whether price pressures are concentrated in specific regions or are more widespread, she said.

"Better data is certainly a public good, but it's of immense value for what we do at the Reserve Bank of India," Gupta said.

She also highlighted improvements in the revised GDP and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, saying the updated datasets would help policymakers better assess structural changes and cyclical dynamics in the economy.