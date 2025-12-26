ETV Bharat / business

New BIS Standard For 'Agarbattis' To Ensure Consumer Safety, Boost Rs 8,000 Cr Market

New Delhi: India, the world's largest producer and exporter of 'agarbattis', has come out with a new quality standard in a bid to ensure consumer safety by prohibiting certain insecticidal chemicals in manufacturing, and boost the Rs 8,000 crore incense stick market.

A dedicated Indian standard 'IS 19412:2025' for agarbattis was developed following heightened stress on consumer safety, indoor air quality, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance—along with global restrictions on certain fragrance compounds and chemicals globally.

Products complying with the new standard can also carry the BIS Standard Mark, helping consumers make informed choices with confidence, a consumer affairs ministry statement said.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifies a list of substances prohibited for use in agarbattis or incense stick making. This includes certain insecticidal chemicals such as alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin, and fipronil, as well as synthetic fragrance intermediates like benzyl cyanide, ethyl acrylate, and diphenylamine.