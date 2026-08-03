ETV Bharat / business

New Banking Evidence Bill Will Help Consumers Fighting Financial Fraud And Cybercrime Cases In Court

New Delhi: Consumers fighting court battles in cases involving cybercrime, financial and digital fraud stand to gain from a new law which brings the legal framework covering banking records and operations into the modern, digital era.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to repeal the existing colonial-era law – the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act 1891 – which covered how banking records could be produced in courts as evidence in cases.

Although primarily a banking operations reform, the new law, when effected, will considerably help consumers entangled in cases of financial fraud, cybercrime, digital impersonation and the like, which have been increasing of late.

The proposed law revises the definition of broadening "bankers' books" from traditional paper records and bank ledgers to material held in physical, electronic, digital, virtual and cloud-based forms. It expressly permits electronic bank records to be produced in court in physical or electronic form, using standardised certification and manual, digital, or electronic signatures.