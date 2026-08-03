New Banking Evidence Bill Will Help Consumers Fighting Financial Fraud And Cybercrime Cases In Court
The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 aims to include digital and virtual records as admissible evidence in the court of law, writes Raghavan Srinivasan.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Consumers fighting court battles in cases involving cybercrime, financial and digital fraud stand to gain from a new law which brings the legal framework covering banking records and operations into the modern, digital era.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to repeal the existing colonial-era law – the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act 1891 – which covered how banking records could be produced in courts as evidence in cases.
Although primarily a banking operations reform, the new law, when effected, will considerably help consumers entangled in cases of financial fraud, cybercrime, digital impersonation and the like, which have been increasing of late.
The proposed law revises the definition of broadening "bankers' books" from traditional paper records and bank ledgers to material held in physical, electronic, digital, virtual and cloud-based forms. It expressly permits electronic bank records to be produced in court in physical or electronic form, using standardised certification and manual, digital, or electronic signatures.
This can lead to faster proceedings in consumer courts, disputes before the Banking Ombudsman, or consumer-lender disputes over loan accounting etc. Electronic transaction histories and app-generated records can now be used as evidence (with proper electronic authentication), making it easier for retail customers to prove payments or account activity.
Earlier, obtaining legally admissible, certified copies of paper records was a lengthy and time-consuming process. The delays also tended to cost consumers more in legal fees, which could potentially reduce with faster processes and costless electronic records.
How Consumers Benefit
|Situation for a customer
|Likely benefit under the Bill
|Disputed UPI/card/net-banking transfer
|A bank’s digital trail—transaction logs, account entries and associated records—should be easier to authenticate and place before a court. That strengthens their case in instances of disputed or fraud transactions.
|Loan, guarantor, inheritance or matrimonial dispute
|Electronic statements and banking records carry a clear, technology-neutral route to admissibility, rather than relying on paper-era proof.
|Records stored or migrated to the cloud
|The Bill recognises cloud-based and virtual records, reducing scope for disputes merely over where or in what format a bank maintains its data.
|Court demands for banking records
|Courts must record written reasons and show “special cause” before compelling a bank officer to produce books or testify when the bank is not a party. This may reduce indiscriminate disclosure or fishing expeditions involving a customer’s financial records.
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