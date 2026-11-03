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Never A Good Strategy To Compete With Your Customers: AAHL CEO On Airline Business

The response came from Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) CEO Arun Bansal when asked whether there are plans to enter the airline business.

ADANI AIRPORT
Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : November 3, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: It is never a good strategy to compete with your customers, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) CEO Arun Bansal said on Tuesday on whether the company plans to enter airline business. Airlines are the customers of AAHL and "it is never a good strategy to compete with your customers," he said in response to a question on whether there are plans to foray into airline business.

He also made it clear that AAHL and Adani Group should be segregated in this context. There were reports that the Adani Group is keen to get into the airline business. The group, however, denied such reports.

AAHL, which currently has eight airports in its portfolio, handles around 100 million passengers annually and expects to increase this number to 300 million.

AAHL will participate in the privatisation process for airports and aims to handle 300 million passengers annually at its airports in the next ten years, said Bansal, while addressing a session at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference in the national capital.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are part of AAHL. Bansal said work is underway to increase airside capacity at the Mumbai airport and that the renovation of Terminal 1 is expected to be completed in early 2030.

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AAHL AND ADANI GROUP
ADANI AIRPORT
ADANI GROUP
AAHL CEO ARUN BANSAL
ADANI AIRPORTS CEO ARUN BANSAL

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