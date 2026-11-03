ETV Bharat / business

Never A Good Strategy To Compete With Your Customers: AAHL CEO On Airline Business

Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: It is never a good strategy to compete with your customers, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) CEO Arun Bansal said on Tuesday on whether the company plans to enter airline business. Airlines are the customers of AAHL and "it is never a good strategy to compete with your customers," he said in response to a question on whether there are plans to foray into airline business.

He also made it clear that AAHL and Adani Group should be segregated in this context. There were reports that the Adani Group is keen to get into the airline business. The group, however, denied such reports.

AAHL, which currently has eight airports in its portfolio, handles around 100 million passengers annually and expects to increase this number to 300 million. AAHL will participate in the privatisation process for airports and aims to handle 300 million passengers annually at its airports in the next ten years, said Bansal, while addressing a session at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference in the national capital.