Net Income Tax Collection Grows 15 Pc To Over Rs 5.21 Lakh Cr Till June 17
The government has budgeted to collect Rs 26.97 lakh crore from direct taxes in the current fiscal year
By PTI
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Net income tax collection grew 14.64 per cent to over Rs 5.21 lakh crore between April 1 and June 17, government data showed on Thursday. This includes net corporate tax collection which rose 22 per cent to Rs 2.08 lakh crore, and net non-corporate tax mop-up, which grew 8 per cent to about Rs 2.94 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.
Non-corporate tax includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms. Refunds worth Rs 89,026 crore was issued till May 17, registering an increase of 1.19 per cent over the year-ago period.
On a gross basis, direct tax collection increased 12.46 per cent to over Rs 6.10 lakh crore. This includes corporate tax of over Rs 2.76 lakh crore and NCT of about Rs 3.15 lakh crore. The government has budgeted to collect Rs 26.97 lakh crore from direct taxes in the current fiscal year, a 15 per cent growth over Rs 23.40 lakh crore collected in FY26.
Also Read
Govt Exempts Foreign Investments in G-Secs From Capital Gains Tax, Issues Ordinance