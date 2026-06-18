ETV Bharat / business

Net Income Tax Collection Grows 15 Pc To Over Rs 5.21 Lakh Cr Till June 17

New Delhi: Net income tax collection grew 14.64 per cent to over Rs 5.21 lakh crore between April 1 and June 17, government data showed on Thursday. This includes net corporate tax collection which rose 22 per cent to Rs 2.08 lakh crore, and net non-corporate tax mop-up, which grew 8 per cent to about Rs 2.94 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

Non-corporate tax includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms. Refunds worth Rs 89,026 crore was issued till May 17, registering an increase of 1.19 per cent over the year-ago period.