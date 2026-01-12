ETV Bharat / business

Net Direct Tax Kitty Swells 9 Pc To Rs 18.4 Lakh Cr Till Jan 11

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection grew 8.82 per cent to over Rs 18.38 lakh crore in the current fiscal till January 11, the Income Tax Department said on Monday. The mop-up includes net corporate tax collection of over Rs 8.63 lakh crore and tax from non-corporates, including individuals and HUFs, of Rs 9.30 lakh crore.

Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 44,867 crore between April 1 and January 11. Refunds dropped 17 per cent to Rs 3.12 lakh crore during the period.