ETV Bharat / business

Net Direct Tax Collection Rises 13 Pc To Rs 12.12 Lakh Cr Till Sept 17 on Higher Advance Tax Mop-Up

New Delhi: The government's net direct tax collection rose 13 per cent to over Rs 12.12 lakh crore till September 17 of the current fiscal year on higher advance tax mop-up, according to the latest data released on Friday.

Corporate tax mop-up grew 19.48 per cent to about Rs 5.56 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (individuals and HUFs) mop-up increased 6 per cent to over Rs 6.16 lakh crore. Securities Transactions Tax (STT) collection grew 53 per cent to Rs 40,214 crore between April 1 and September 17.

Refund issuance jumped 29.19 per cent to over Rs 2.20 lakh crore till September 17, the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed. Gross direct tax collection clocked a 15 per cent growth totalling over Rs 14.32 lakh crore.