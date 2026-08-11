Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 23 Pc To Rs 8.11 Lakh Cr So Far This Fiscal
Gross direct tax collection (which includes corporate, personal income tax and STT) recorded 19.75% growth till August 10 to about Rs 9.55 lakh crore.
By PTI
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The net direct tax collection grew 23.09 per cent to over Rs 8.11 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal. The net corporate tax collection rose 19.83 per cent to about Rs 2.70 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax collection (which includes personal income tax) mop-up rose 23 per cent to Rs 5.07 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) revenues grew 51 per cent to Rs 33,824 crore till August 10.
Refunds worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore were issued between April 1 and August 10, a 3.8 per cent growth over the year-ago period.
Gross direct tax collection (which includes corporate, personal income tax and STT) recorded 19.75 per cent growth till August 10 to about Rs 9.55 lakh crore. The government has budgeted to collect Rs 26.97 lakh crore from direct taxes in the current fiscal year, a 15 per cent growth over Rs 23.40 lakh crore collected in FY26.
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