ETV Bharat / business

Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 23 Pc To Rs 8.11 Lakh Cr So Far This Fiscal

New Delhi: The net direct tax collection grew 23.09 per cent to over Rs 8.11 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal. The net corporate tax collection rose 19.83 per cent to about Rs 2.70 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax collection (which includes personal income tax) mop-up rose 23 per cent to Rs 5.07 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) revenues grew 51 per cent to Rs 33,824 crore till August 10.

Refunds worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore were issued between April 1 and August 10, a 3.8 per cent growth over the year-ago period.