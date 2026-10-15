ETV Bharat / business

Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 13% To Rs 13.38 Lakh Crore Till Oct 14

Net Direct Tax Collection ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection rose 13.21 per cent to about Rs 13.38 lakh crore between April 1 and October 14, driven by a healthy pick-up in corporate taxes.

Net corporate tax mop-up grew 20.58 per cent to over Rs 5.99 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (paid by individuals, firms and HUFs) rose 5.83 per cent to about Rs 6.92 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.