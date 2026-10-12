Need Money Urgently? You Can Take A Loan Against Your PPF Account: Check Rules
PPF is one of the best and safest long-term investment Small Savings Schemes in the country.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: In case of a financial emergency, such as medical emergency, home renovation, or an urgent purchase, a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account holder can opt to take a loan to meet the expenses.
PPF is a very popular long-term savings and investment scheme trusted by crores of people. A loan against PPF is a beneficial option that many people are unaware of. A PPF account holder can borrow money against the balance without needing to break into your savings.
However, an individual must remember that a loan against PPF is restricted to the PPF account balance. The advantage of this loan is that an applicant doesn’t have to immediately resort to expensive loans to meet needs.
A PPF account holder can apply for a loan from the third financial year after account opening until the end of the sixth financial year.
According to the rules, the maximum loan limit is 25 percent of the eligible balance in the account at the end of the second financial year preceding the financial year the applicant applies for the loan.
For example, if an individual is applying in the financial year 2026-27, the balance as of 2025-26 is considered.
PPF loan tenure
The tenure is typically three years. The government has fixed the loan interest rate 1% higher than the current PPF interest rate. As of now, the PPF loan interest rate is fixed at 8.1% annually, while the interest rate of the PPF account is 7.1% per annum.
According to the rules, the loan principal amount must be repaid within a maximum of 36 months. After the principal is repaid, the interest must be paid in two monthly installments.
A PPF account holder can opt for a loan only once a year. A new loan can be taken only after the previous loan and its interest have been fully repaid.
The Public Provident Fund is one of the best and safest long-term investment Small Savings Schemes in the country. Minimum deposit amount is Rs 500/- and maximum deposit is Rs 1,50,000/- in a financial year. The deposits you make in your PPF Account can be claimed as a tax deduction under Section 80C (total deduction allowed under Section 80C is ₹ 1.5 lakh across all options).
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