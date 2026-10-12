ETV Bharat / business

Need Money Urgently? You Can Take A Loan Against Your PPF Account: Check Rules

PPF Account Holders Can Get Loans Up to 25% of Eligible Balance ( IANS )

New Delhi: In case of a financial emergency, such as medical emergency, home renovation, or an urgent purchase, a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account holder can opt to take a loan to meet the expenses.

PPF is a very popular long-term savings and investment scheme trusted by crores of people. A loan against PPF is a beneficial option that many people are unaware of. A PPF account holder can borrow money against the balance without needing to break into your savings.

However, an individual must remember that a loan against PPF is restricted to the PPF account balance. The advantage of this loan is that an applicant doesn’t have to immediately resort to expensive loans to meet needs.

A PPF account holder can apply for a loan from the third financial year after account opening until the end of the sixth financial year.

According to the rules, the maximum loan limit is 25 percent of the eligible balance in the account at the end of the second financial year preceding the financial year the applicant applies for the loan.

For example, if an individual is applying in the financial year 2026-27, the balance as of 2025-26 is considered.

PPF loan tenure

The tenure is typically three years. The government has fixed the loan interest rate 1% higher than the current PPF interest rate. As of now, the PPF loan interest rate is fixed at 8.1% annually, while the interest rate of the PPF account is 7.1% per annum.