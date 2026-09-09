ETV Bharat / business

Need Diversification In Services Exports To Achieve Sustainable Growth: Commerce Secy

Mumbai: The Indian industry needs to diversify its services exports beyond the two dominant segments of IT/ITeS and professional services to achieve sustainable growth, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said here on Wednesday. Addressing a session at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he also said the global financial services is growing and stand at around USD 670 billion, but India's share is just USD 8 billion, which is just over one per cent of the global trade.

"Fintechs here can make the change...Out of the USD 8 billion, 95 per cent is digitally delivered financial services...Services which are delivered cross border sitting back in your country, so that is probably the strength of India and that is where we are growing. So now it is the time...we need to be diversified through use of technology," he said.

He added that the country's services exports are registering healthy growth. Out of the total USD 863 billion exports in 2025-26, USD 421 billion was contributed by the services segment. The secretary said that one of the key challenges of the country's services exports growth story has been that it is more concentrated on two pillars - IT/ITeS and professional services.

IT/ITeS-based services account for about 50 per cent of India's total exports, while professional services constitute another 30 per cent. "So these are the two pillars on which our services exports are based right now but it needs diversification if we have to grow and if we have to grow sustainably for a long period of time, we need diversification," Agarwal said.