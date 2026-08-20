ETV Bharat / business

Nearly 9 In 10 Individual Derivatives Traders Lost Money In FY26; Losses Hit Rs 91,685 Crore Despite Fall In Participation: SEBI

Mumbai: Nearly nine out of ten individual traders in the equity derivatives segment incurred losses in the financial year 2025-26, even as aggregate losses declined from the previous year, according to studies released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday.

The SEBI studies found that 87.7 per cent of individual traders incurred losses during FY26, while their aggregate net losses stood at around Rs 91,685 crore, compared with approximately Rs 1.12 lakh crore in FY25.

"Despite lower aggregate losses, 87.7% of individual traders continued to incur losses during FY26," the study said.

The number of active individual traders also declined by about 20 per cent, from 98.1 lakh in FY25 to 78.6 lakh in FY26, while new entrants fell by about 40 per cent, indicating moderation in retail participation.

The average loss per trader increased marginally to around Rs 1.17 lakh during FY26, the study said. Individual traders also incurred transaction costs of around Rs 25,000 crore during the year, taking cumulative transaction costs over FY22-FY26 to approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.

Options trading accounted for around 92 per cent of the aggregate losses incurred by individual traders.

The SEBI study on trading behaviour found that options buying continued to dominate retail participation, with nearly 97 per cent of traders predominantly following option-buying strategies, while only around 2 per cent were classified as predominantly options sellers.