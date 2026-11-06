ETV Bharat / business

NCLT Declares Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot As Bankrupt Over Rs 12,668-Cr SBI Default

New Delhi: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has declared the former Videocon Industries promoter and director Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot as "Bankrupt", admitting the petition filed by public sector lender State Bank of India over default of Rs 12,668 crore.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT has also appointed a Bankruptcy Trustee to conduct the bankruptcy process against Dhoot, who had given personal guarantees for loan facilities availed by Videocon Industries from SBI and its erstwhile associate banks, which were merged with the leading bank.

"Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot, the Personal Guarantor herein, is declared bankrupt," said an order passed by a two-member bench of NCLT on Thursday.

NCLT had directed the Bankruptcy Trustee to issue a Public Notice inviting claims from the creditors of Dhoot and said the "estate (property) of the bankrupt (Dhoot) shall be divided among his creditors."

Dhoot has been directed to submit his statement of financial position to the bankruptcy trustee within seven days from the commencement of the bankruptcy proceedings.

"The Bankrupt (Dhoot) shall submit his statement of financial position to the Bankruptcy Trustee in the prescribed form within seven days from the date of this order, i.e. the bankruptcy commencement date," it said.

Moreover, the bankruptcy trustee will also submit a preliminary report to the tribunal and the Committee of Creditors within 90 days, followed by quarterly progress reports, said the bench comprising Member (Judicial) Vinay Goel and Member (Technical) Charanjeet Singh Gulati.

These bankruptcy proceedings against Dhoot "shall continue to have effect till the debtor is discharged under Section 138 of the Code," NCLT said in its 12-page order.

The matter pertains to Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL), which had availed credit facilities from SBI and its erstwhile associates - State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and State Bank of Patiala. In this, a certain amount was also availed by Videocon Telecommunications Ltd (VTL) as a co-obligor.

However, it defaulted, and according to the SBI petition, the total amount defaulted, including interest and penalties, was Rs 12,668.06 crore as on September 30, 2026.