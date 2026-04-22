ETV Bharat / business

NCLAT Reserves Order On Vedanta's Pleas Against Selection Of Adani's Bid For JAL

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reserved its order on Vedanta's two petitions against the selection of Adani Enterprises' bid to acquire debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through an insolvency process.

A two-member NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Ashok Bhushan and Member Technical Barun Mitra concluded its hearing following arguments from Vedanta and respondents, including the Resolution Professional, Committee of Creditors (CoC) and Adani Enterprises. It asked both parties to submit written submissions within the next two days.

Vedanta's counsel questioned the evaluation metrics adopted by JAL lenders, who selected the bid from Adani Enterprises offering Rs 14,535 crore and rejected Vedanta's higher bid of Rs 17,926 crore.

On March 24, NCLAT declined any interim stay over the Vedanta Group's plea against the order passed by the NCLT on March 17, approving Adani Group's bid. However, it had said that the plan would be subject to the outcome of the appeals filed by the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group.

This order by NCLAT was challenged before the Supreme Court, which declined to grant a stay. However, the apex court directed that if the monitoring committee planned to take any major policy decision, it should first obtain the Tribunal's sanction.

Adani Enterprises had outbid Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat to win the bid for JAL. Adani got the maximum 89 per cent votes from creditors, followed by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and Vedanta Group.