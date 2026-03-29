ETV Bharat / business

NCLAT Rejects BSE Pleas On Demat Account Freezing During Insolvency

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the appeals filed by BSE, where the leading bourse challenged the power of the NCLT to defreeze the Demat accounts of businesses undergoing insolvency resolution and liquidation process.

A two-member NCLAT bench said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has the jurisdiction under section 60 (5) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to entertain applications for defreezing of the Demat accounts during insolvency and pass a direction also.

"...the impugned orders have been passed in valid exercise of such jurisdiction," the NCLAT said while setting aside the two petitions filed by BSE.

BSE had contended that the NCLT does not have any jurisdiction under Section 60 (5) of the IBC Code to adjudicate on the issues, which are within the Securities Law Framework and Sebi Circulars.

The issues pertain to two companies - Future Corporate Resources and Liz Traders and Agents - where their Demat accounts were frozen by BSE due to default committed by them in paying the annual listing fee, among others, as non-compliance with LODR Regulations and unpaid dues from fines levied for such non-compliance.

The Resolution Professionals/liquidators of both the Corporate Debtors (companies facing CIRP) approached the NCLT after BSE refused to defreeze the Demat accounts of these companies, as they intended to sell the shares held in those accounts and to recover money from the proceeds of such sale.

The Mumbai-bench of the NCLT, passing two separate orders on the two such applications moved by the respective RP, had on October 31, 2025, and July 31, 2024, directed BSE to vacate the freeze.

These orders were subsequently challenged by BSE before the appellate tribunal NCLAT by filing two appeals, which were also dismissed.