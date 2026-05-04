ETV Bharat / business

NCLAT Dismisses Vedanta's Appeal Against Selection Of Adani Group's Bid For Jaiprakash Associates

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed the two petitions filed by Vedanta Ltd, where the mining group challenged the selection of Adani Enterprises' bid for debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

A two-member bench comprising Chairperson Ashok Bhushan and Member Technical Barun Mitra said: "No grounds have been made out by the appellant (Vedanta) to interfere with the decision of the adjudicating Authority (NCLT)." "There is no merit in the appeal. Both appeals are dismissed. There shall be no orders to pass," said NCLAT.

The decision of the Committee of Creditors was based on "overall consideration of the respective resolution plan and was taken in its commercial wisdom," said the appellate tribunal. NCLAT also said there has been "no material irregularity committed by Resolution Professional while conducting the plan resolution process."

NCLAT also dismissed Vedanta's plea, where it had questioned the evaluation metrics adopted and had said its bid was Rs 3,400 crore higher in gross value terms and roughly Rs 500 crore more in net present value compared to the Adani Group's bid.

Rejecting this, NCLAT said "decision of CoC not approving the resolution plan of the appellant with a higher plan value of Rs 3,400 crores and NPV of Rs 500 crore as compared to plan of respondent No 3 (Adani) cannot be said to be arbitrary or perverse." On March 17, the NCLAT, Allahabad bench, approved Adani Enterprises Ltd's Rs 14,535-crore bid to acquire JAL through the insolvency process. This was challenged by Vedanta before the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

On April 23, the insolvency appellate tribunal had concluded its hearing after hearing the petitioner Vedanta and respondents, including the Resolution Professional, Committee of Creditors (CoC) and Adani Enterprises.

Vedanta has questioned the evaluation metrics adopted by lenders of JAL, which had selected the lower bid of Rs 3,400 crore from Adani Enterprises for the debt-ridden company and questioned the commercial wisdom of CoC.

Earlier, on March 24, NCLAT declined any interim stay over the Vedanta Group's plea against the order passed by the NCLT approving Rs 14,535-crore bid by the Adani Group for acquiring JAL. However, it had also said the plan would be subject to the outcome of the appeals filed by the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group.