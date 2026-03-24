ETV Bharat / business

NCLAT Declines Interim Stay On Adani’s Rs 14,535-Cr Bid For Jaiprakash Associates

New Delhi: The Insolvency appellate tribunal on Tuesday declined any interim stay over the Vedanta Group's plea against the order passed by the NCLT approving Rs 14,535 crore bid by Adani Group's bid for acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) two-member bench sought a response from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of JAL within a week. It also directed to list the matter on April 10 for the next hearing.

Vedanta group was in the race to acquire JAL through an insolvency process, but the lenders in November last year approved the resolution plan of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Last week, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Adani Group's bid.

Challenging the NCLT order, the Vedanta group has filed two appeals before the NCLAT. In the first one, it has challenged the validity of the resolution plan, and in the second one, it has challenged the approval of the plan by the CoC and the adjudicating authority (NCLT).

In its hearing on Tuesday, NCLAT said all the parties agree that, looking to the nature of the issues raised in the appeal, this matter needs to be decided at an early date.

"In the above view of the matter, we are of the view that the Appeal needs to be heard at an early date. We direct the appeal to be listed on April 10, 2026, as a fresh case," said NCLAT.

It has also directed Vedanta and the other side, including CoC, to file their short notes of submission of not more than five pages before the next date.

However, the bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra also clarified that the implementation of the plan would be subject to the outcome of the appeals filed by the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group.

“In the meantime, in pursuance of the impugned order, the implementation of the resolution plan shall go on; however, that shall abide by the result of the appeal," said NCLAT in its 4-page-long interim order.

NCLAT also took on record submissions from the counsel for the CoC that “in the event delisting takes place of the Corporate Debtor (JAL) as per the approved resolution plan under the impugned order and the impugned order is set aside by this Tribunal, there shall be automatic cancellation of all delisting actions.”

On March 17, the NCLT, Allahabad bench, approved Adani Enterprises Ltd's Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire JAL through the insolvency process.

This has been challenged by Vedanta before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which on Monday directed to implead Adani Enterprises as a party and had listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

During the proceedings of NCLAT on Tuesday, counsel representing Vedanta contended that it was declared the highest bidder by JAL's Committee of Creditors. Vedanta's bid value was Rs 16,726 crores, and Adani Enterprises' bid was Rs 14,535 crores.

The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code suggests the maximisation of the value of the stressed asset. However, the lender body CoC, despite emphasising the importance of value maximisation and compliance with the IBC framework, failed to do so.