ETV Bharat / business

NCLAT Adjourns Hearing On Vedanta Petition To Tuesday, Asks To Implead Adani As Party

This photograph taken on November 7, 2025 shows a corporate building at the Adani Shantigram Township on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Monday directed the Vedanta Group to make the Adani Group a party in its appeals challenging the NCLT's approval to Adani Group's bid for acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for Rs 14,535 crore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) two-member bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra, directed Vedanta to serve the petition to the successful resolution applicant (Adani Enterprises Ltd) by the end of the day and to implead them as a party.

The bench, which has now posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday, said it can not pass any order ex-parte order in this matter.

"We can not pass any ex parte order… You have not impleaded them as a party,” the bench said. Adani Enterprises has already filed caveats before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in this matter. Vedanta Group has filed two appeals before the NCLAT against the NCLT order.

In the first one, it has challenged the validity of the resolution plan, and in the second one, it has challenged the approval of the plan by the Committee of Creditors and the adjudicating authority (NCLT).

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group was in the race to acquire JAL through an insolvency process, but the lenders in November last year approved the resolution plan or bid of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

On March 17, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad bench, approved Adani Enterprises Ltd's Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates through the insolvency process.

Now, mining giant Vadanta has filed an appeal against the said NCLT order before the appellate insolvency tribunal NCLAT. In November last year, a Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan by business tycoon Gautam Adani to acquire JAL.