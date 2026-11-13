ETV Bharat / business

NBS Rates For Rabi 2026-27: Rs 62,370 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy Approved; What Farmers Should Know

New Delhi: The Government’s Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme aims to promote the use of balanced fertiliser as it plays a very crucial role in preserving soil health, enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting the long-term sustainability of farming.

To ensure affordable fertiliser availability and promote balanced nutrients, the government has linked fertiliser subsidies to their nutrient content.

List of nutrients: Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potassium (K) and Sulphur (S).

The government fixes the subsidy rates for the above-mentioned nutrients twice a year, for the Kharif and Rabi seasons, covering 28 grades of Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

The scheme helps farmers access key nutrients at affordable prices. It also educates users on how to judiciously use fertilisers. The farmers are encouraged to use nutrients in balanced proportions according to their soil and crop requirements.

NBS Rates for Rabi 2026-27

On November 11, 2026, the Government gave the green signal to the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers for Rabi 2026-27. The rates are applicable from 1 October 2026 to 31 March 2027.

According to the official data, the tentative outlay for Rabi 2026-27 is approximately Rs 62,370.02 crore. This is over 64% higher than the Rs 37,952.29 crore allocated for Rabi 2025-26.

Nutrient Nitogen Phosphorus Potassium Sodium Rabi 2026-27 (Rs/kg) 94.21 66.11 2.38 10.42

The government approved the rates mentioned in the table. The fertiliser companies receive subsidies at the rates approved and notified by the Government.

To ensure the availability of key fertilisers and support domestic production, the government has continued special provisions.

Special provisions for Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

DAP will be available at a fixed price of Rs 1,350 per bag, beyond the regular NBS subsidy. The provisions also apply to imported and domestic Triple Superphosphate (TSP), and imported Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP).

The freight subsidy will continue for SSP during Rabi 2026-27.

The government will continue to subsidise imported and domestically produced Ammonium Sulphate during Rabi 2026-27.