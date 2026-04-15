ETV Bharat / business

NBFCs' Reliance On Bank Borrowings To Increase In FY27 On Lower Interest Rates

Mumbai: Non-banking finance companies' (NBFCs) reliance on bank borrowings is likely to rise in FY27 due to lower interest rates, a rating agency said on Wednesday. The share of bank borrowings, which rose to 43 per cent on the back of higher activity in the second half of the recently concluded FY26, will inch up further to up to 45 per cent by the end of the ongoing fiscal, Crisil Ratings said.

It attributed the shift in preference to lower interest rates in the bank lending market, which is likely to lead to a tapering in the debt capital market issuances.

"While bank lending rates continued to decline throughout last fiscal, bond yields, after declining in the first half, inched up in the second half and remain elevated," the agency said.

Additionally, the share of external commercial borrowing (ECB) issuances will also be muted in the near term, owing to geopolitical uncertainties and the resultant exchange rate volatility, it added. In such a scenario, securitisation is expected to provide some support to resource raising for NBFCs, the rating agency noted.

"With government security (G-sec) and corporate bond yields expected to remain elevated in the near term due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment, corporate bond interest rates are likely to continue to be higher than bank lending rates in the initial part of this fiscal at least," its director, Malvika Bhotika, said.