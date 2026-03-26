ETV Bharat / business

Nayara Energy Hikes Petrol Price By Rs 5 Per Litre, Diesel By Rs 3

People queue up with their vehicles at a fuel station amid panic buying triggered by rumours of fuel scarcity and possible price rise, in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, on Thursday raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 a litre, passing on part of the recent surge in global oil prices following the war in the Middle East, sources said.

Fuel marketing companies in India have been under strain as retail petrol and diesel prices remained frozen despite a nearly 50 per cent surge in international oil prices since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.

Nayara Energy, which operates 6,967 of India's 102,075 petrol pumps, has decided to pass on part of the increase in input costs to consumers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. A company spokesperson did not immediately offer any comment on the story.

Jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and BP Plc that owns 2,185 outlets, has, however, so far not raised prices despite incurring heavy losses on the sale of petrol and diesel.

State-owned fuel retailers, who control about 90 per cent of the market, continue to keep rates frozen. Sources said while Nayara, majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft, hiked petrol price by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3, the effective rate increase differs from state to state depending on the incidence on local taxes like VAT. In some places, the increase is as high as Rs 5.30 per litre for petrol.

"Private fuel retailers in India receive no government compensation to offset losses from holding back price increases, unlike state-owned firms that are supported for acting as "good corporate citizens", sources said, adding that mounting losses have left them with little choice but to raise retail prices.

Retail petrol and diesel prices have been frozen since April 2022, with state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) absorbing losses when crude prices are high and making profits when rates are low.