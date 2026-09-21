ETV Bharat / business

Nationwide Bank Strike: SBI Advisory Urges Customers To Complete Essential Transactions Early

New Delhi: In an advisory on Monday, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday urged customers to complete important banking transactions in advance for a proposed nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30.

The largest lender said customers should plan branch-related transactions before the strike period to avoid potential disruptions. Services that require physical visits to bank branches, staff assistance, document verification or other in-person processes may be affected if a significant number of employees join the strike.

It noted that steps are being taken to ensure the availability of essential banking services during the proposed strike. Customers have been advised to complete all important tasks — such as cheque clearance, passbook updates, draft issuance, loan documentation, and locker-related activities — by September 25, without fail.

The bank said customers need not unnecessarily worry about the branches being closed, as all digital and alternative banking channels will remain fully operational during this period.

The complication arises because the strike coincides with the weekly holidays immediately preceding it. Banks will remain closed on September 26, which is the fourth Saturday, and September 27, which is a Sunday.

As the three-day strike will commence on Monday (September 28) and continue until Wednesday (September 30), banks may remain closed for five consecutive days during which customers may not have access to normal weekday branch operations.