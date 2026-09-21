Nationwide Bank Strike: SBI Advisory Urges Customers To Complete Essential Transactions Early
Services requiring physical branch visits, staff assistance, document verification or other in-person processes may be affected if a significant number of employees join the strike.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: In an advisory on Monday, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday urged customers to complete important banking transactions in advance for a proposed nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30.
The largest lender said customers should plan branch-related transactions before the strike period to avoid potential disruptions. Services that require physical visits to bank branches, staff assistance, document verification or other in-person processes may be affected if a significant number of employees join the strike.
It noted that steps are being taken to ensure the availability of essential banking services during the proposed strike. Customers have been advised to complete all important tasks — such as cheque clearance, passbook updates, draft issuance, loan documentation, and locker-related activities — by September 25, without fail.
The bank said customers need not unnecessarily worry about the branches being closed, as all digital and alternative banking channels will remain fully operational during this period.
The complication arises because the strike coincides with the weekly holidays immediately preceding it. Banks will remain closed on September 26, which is the fourth Saturday, and September 27, which is a Sunday.
As the three-day strike will commence on Monday (September 28) and continue until Wednesday (September 30), banks may remain closed for five consecutive days during which customers may not have access to normal weekday branch operations.
The SBI cautioned that branch operations could face limitations depending on the level of employee participation across locations. To help customers manage their banking needs during this period, SBI advised them to rely on alternative service channels.
Customers requiring cash have been encouraged to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs). The availability of Customer Service Points (CSPs) for select banking services have also been highlighted.
Additionally, the digital banking platforms would remain available for routine transactions. Customers can also use internet banking, mobile banking, YONO and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to transfer funds, make payments and carry out other day-to-day banking activities without visiting a branch.
However, not all services can be completed online. Transactions involving physical documentation, certain cheque-related processes and other branch-dependent services could experience delays if strike-related disruptions affect functioning of the bank. The proposed strike could also result in an extended period of limited branch access for customers.
The advisory follows the UFBU's nationwide strike on September 11 and ahead of another planned phase of protest action later in September. The forum has also announced a continuous strike from October 26 as part of the ongoing agitation.
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