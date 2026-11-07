ETV Bharat / business

NPS Vs PPF: Which is better?

National Pension System (NPS) Vs Public Provident Fund (PPF) ( IANS )

New Delhi: The National Pension System (NPS) in India offers a government-backed, market-linked pension plan designed for long-term retirement security. It provides high returns through compounding, with tax benefits under sections 80C and 80CCD(1B). The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is another government-backed scheme offering guaranteed returns but with a 15-year lock-in period and different tax implications.

The National Pension System is a government-backed and market-linked pension scheme in which the wealth that accumulates over time until retirement grows with a compounding effect. The scheme enables depositors to earn high returns from their investments over the long term. The best part is that the scheme mechanism is managed by the government. People planning for a retirement corpus and ensuring a regular pension post-retirement can opt to invest in this scheme.

Designed to provide pension security to the organized and unorganized workforce alike, NPS aims not only to provide financial security in retired life but also helps one grow his/her money. However, one can get the fund redeemed only after retirement whereas early or partial withdrawals are allowed after 10 years only on specific grounds. The NPS scheme provides tax benefits. As per the Income Tax rules, the amount deposited in the scheme is entitled to a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Tax exemption of an additional Rs 50,000 is also available under section 80CCD(1B). People falling in the age bracket of 18-70 years are eligible to choose the National Pension Scheme. The applicants should be citizens of India. The account holder is required to submit relevant documents for the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, deposits made in NPS Tier I accounts are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C and a deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act. When a depositor reaches the age of 60, the beneficiary can withdraw 60 per cent of the pension corpus as a lump sum. The remaining amount will be utilised to procure an annuity. The pension scheme is aimed at providing stability during retirement and helping elders to remain financially independent afterward.