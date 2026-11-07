NPS Vs PPF: Which is better?
The NPS is a government-backed and market-linked pension scheme. The PPF ensures guaranteed returns.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Pension System (NPS) in India offers a government-backed, market-linked pension plan designed for long-term retirement security. It provides high returns through compounding, with tax benefits under sections 80C and 80CCD(1B). The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is another government-backed scheme offering guaranteed returns but with a 15-year lock-in period and different tax implications.
The National Pension System is a government-backed and market-linked pension scheme in which the wealth that accumulates over time until retirement grows with a compounding effect. The scheme enables depositors to earn high returns from their investments over the long term. The best part is that the scheme mechanism is managed by the government. People planning for a retirement corpus and ensuring a regular pension post-retirement can opt to invest in this scheme.
Designed to provide pension security to the organized and unorganized workforce alike, NPS aims not only to provide financial security in retired life but also helps one grow his/her money. However, one can get the fund redeemed only after retirement whereas early or partial withdrawals are allowed after 10 years only on specific grounds.
The NPS scheme provides tax benefits. As per the Income Tax rules, the amount deposited in the scheme is entitled to a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Tax exemption of an additional Rs 50,000 is also available under section 80CCD(1B).
People falling in the age bracket of 18-70 years are eligible to choose the National Pension Scheme. The applicants should be citizens of India. The account holder is required to submit relevant documents for the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.
Under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, deposits made in NPS Tier I accounts are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C and a deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act.
When a depositor reaches the age of 60, the beneficiary can withdraw 60 per cent of the pension corpus as a lump sum. The remaining amount will be utilised to procure an annuity. The pension scheme is aimed at providing stability during retirement and helping elders to remain financially independent afterward.
What is Public Provident Fund (PPF)
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a very popular savings scheme in India. The government-sponsored long-term investment scheme is aimed at promoting saving and investment, and ensures guaranteed returns on your investment through compound interest.
The PPF scheme has a lock-in period of 15 years, and people with a long-term horizon should invest in this. It helps an individual build a retirement corpus. Currently, the government has set 7.1 per cent interest that compounds yearly and is considered an ideal choice for those looking for a risk-free investment.
Individuals are allowed to deposit between Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year in the PPF account, with lump sum and installment options available. PPF deposits qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The interest earned is also tax-free. The depositors are eligible for tax exemption under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
To apply for PPF, applicants should be citizens of India and aged above 18 years. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) are not allowed to apply for the scheme. An individual can have a single PPF account and joint accounts are not allowed. The government allows eligible people to open a PPF account on behalf of someone who has an unsound mind or is a minor.
PPF account holders have the option to take loans, which can be availed after successful maintenance for 3 years. The depositor is allowed to withdraw money partially from the PPF after five years of opening the account. If anyone wants to close the account, it can be discontinued.
|Features
|PPF
|NPS
|Eligibility
|Indian residents, including minors
|Indian citizens aged 18-70
|NRIs Eligible?
|No
|Yes
|Interest Rates
|Up to 7.1%
|Not fixed as it is market-linked
|Maturity Period
|15 years. Can be extended in 5-year blocks
|The account holder has to contribute until age 60. Can be extended to age 70
|Investment Limit
|Rs 500 minimum limit and Rs 500 maximum limit in a financial year
|Rs 6,000 annual deposit is compulsory. Up to 10% of salary or 20% of gross income
|Tax Benefits
|Deductible under Section 80C up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Interest earned is tax-free
|Deductible under Sections 80CCD(1) and 80CCD(2) up to Rs 2 lakh combined
|Premature/Partial Withdrawal
|Partial withdrawal is allowed from the 7th financial year
|Partial withdrawal after 10 years under specific conditions
|Investment Choice
|No
|Equity, government securities, and fixed income
|Returns
|Government-sets interest rate
|Market-linked interest rate
|Annuity Requirement
|No
|At maturity, 40% of corpus is required to be used to buy an annuity unless amount is less than Rs 2 lakh