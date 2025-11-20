ETV Bharat / business

Nasscom Announces UK Forum To Drive AI Collaboration, Deepen Tech, Trade Ties

New Delhi: Nasscom on Thursday announced the launch of its UK Forum, which, it said, aims to deepen the bilateral technology and trade partnership between India and the United Kingdom. The move is significant given that the UK remains the second-largest market for India's technology industry, with annual revenues exceeding USD 90 billion.

According to estimates, India-UK bilateral trade stands at USD 56 billion, with USD 33 billion coming from services trade. The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aims to double this trade by 2030, underscoring the importance of digital and technology-driven growth.

The Nasscom UK forum expects to play a key role in advancing AI collaboration between the two nations, in line with the Technology Security Initiative (TSI), especially in the public sector, where India's experience in AI adoption and digital public infrastructure can help the UK deliver citizen services at scale, Nasscom said in a release.

It will also focus on enabling AI readiness, workforce upskilling, and SME digital transformation, while promoting responsible AI practices and shared innovation models that benefit both societies. The initiative brings together technology leaders from large Indian IT companies like HCL Technologies, Hexaware, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Mastek, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Wipro.