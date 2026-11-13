ETV Bharat / business

NALCO To Expand Its Alumina Refinery, Bauxite Mines And Smelter: CMD

Bhubaneswar : Following a record half-yearly financial performance this year, the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is heading for a major expansion in alumina refinery, bauxite mines and smelter.

The company's proposed brownfield aluminium smelter at Angul, expected to start operation by December 2030 will increase its total aluminium smelting capacity by close to 10 lakh tonnes (MTPA) annually from the existing capacity of 5 lakh tonnes per annum, said Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of NALCO here on Friday.

"The demand for aluminium in the country is increasing. If we do not expand, there will be a shortage of aluminium in the country. Volume is the most important thing but apart from it getting value added products and grades required for specific products is our target," Singh said.



The expansion plan comes alongside the operationalisation of Pottangi bauxite mines in Koraput district in the next couple of months and the commissioning of the fifth stream of NALCO's alumina refinery at Damanjodi. "With the operationalisation of Pottangi mines, NALCO's bauxite production will increase from around 7 million tonnes to over 10 million tonnes. And the commencement of the fifth stream of the alumina refinery at Damanjodi would enhance alumina production capacity from 2.1 million tonnes to 3.1 million tonnes," Singh added.

NALCO senior officials at the Media Connect in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the PSU's Media Connect 2026 on Friday, Singh said the company was preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Angul expansion project. According to the proposed timeline, preliminary groundwork could begin in January or February 2028, with construction likely to take three to three-and-a-half years.

"The smelter will nearly double NALCO's existing smelting capacity from 0.46 MTPA to around 1 MTPA. The project is targeted for commissioning by December 2030. A 1,080 MW captive thermal power plant is also planned through a 50:50 joint venture with NLC India Limited to ensure power security and support the expanded smelter," he pointed out.



Meanwhile, Singh categorically ruled out reports regarding shifting the Angul aluminium smelting plant to Andhra Pradesh. Responding to a media query, he said there was no such proposal and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding its operations in Odisha. "Even after the expansion, NALCO has extra alumina, for which we are exploring fresh opportunities, both in Odisha and outside the state," he explained.



In its green energy push, the company has set a target of meeting 25-30 per cent of its total electricity requirement through renewable sources by 2030. Rooftop solar, wind power and renewable energy procurement are among the measures being pursued.