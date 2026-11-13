NALCO To Expand Its Alumina Refinery, Bauxite Mines And Smelter: CMD
The company's proposed brownfield aluminium smelter at Angul will increase its aluminium smelting capacity by close to 10 lakh tonnes (MTPA) annually, reports Minati Singha.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Following a record half-yearly financial performance this year, the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is heading for a major expansion in alumina refinery, bauxite mines and smelter.
The company's proposed brownfield aluminium smelter at Angul, expected to start operation by December 2030 will increase its total aluminium smelting capacity by close to 10 lakh tonnes (MTPA) annually from the existing capacity of 5 lakh tonnes per annum, said Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of NALCO here on Friday.
"The demand for aluminium in the country is increasing. If we do not expand, there will be a shortage of aluminium in the country. Volume is the most important thing but apart from it getting value added products and grades required for specific products is our target," Singh said.
The expansion plan comes alongside the operationalisation of Pottangi bauxite mines in Koraput district in the next couple of months and the commissioning of the fifth stream of NALCO's alumina refinery at Damanjodi. "With the operationalisation of Pottangi mines, NALCO's bauxite production will increase from around 7 million tonnes to over 10 million tonnes. And the commencement of the fifth stream of the alumina refinery at Damanjodi would enhance alumina production capacity from 2.1 million tonnes to 3.1 million tonnes," Singh added.
"The smelter will nearly double NALCO's existing smelting capacity from 0.46 MTPA to around 1 MTPA. The project is targeted for commissioning by December 2030. A 1,080 MW captive thermal power plant is also planned through a 50:50 joint venture with NLC India Limited to ensure power security and support the expanded smelter," he pointed out.
Meanwhile, Singh categorically ruled out reports regarding shifting the Angul aluminium smelting plant to Andhra Pradesh. Responding to a media query, he said there was no such proposal and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding its operations in Odisha. "Even after the expansion, NALCO has extra alumina, for which we are exploring fresh opportunities, both in Odisha and outside the state," he explained.
In its green energy push, the company has set a target of meeting 25-30 per cent of its total electricity requirement through renewable sources by 2030. Rooftop solar, wind power and renewable energy procurement are among the measures being pursued.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are also being introduced to improve operational efficiency. The company is also working on reducing its current emission of 17 tonnes of CO2 per one tonne of aluminium production, which they are planning to reduce to 12 tonnes, Singh said.
Beyond aluminium production, NALCO is also looking to expand its footprint in the critical minerals sector. The company holds a 40 per cent stake in Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), a joint venture established to secure strategic mineral resources from international markets.
Meaningful exchange at #MediaConnect2026 in #Bhubaneswar! Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, @CMDNALCO & Directors highlighted the company’s growth trajectory, expansion plans, push into #CriticalMinerals, and commitment to #GreenEnergy & #Sustainability in the Aluminium sector. Heartfelt gratitude to the entire media fraternity for continuously supporting our journey on the path of #ViksitBharat! @kishanreddybjp @satishdubeyy @MinesMinIndia @DPE_GoI @mygovindia #Aluminium #PressMeet #PSU #MakeInIndia #ViksitBharat2047— NALCO (@NALCO_India) November 13, 2026
The company has secured five lithium exploration blocks in Argentina’s Catamarca province. The exploration programme is targeted for completion by the end of 2027. A pilot plant is also proposed to assess lithium grades and develop a process for producing lithium carbonate. It is also exploring opportunities in Argentina’s Salta province and possible equity partnerships in operational lithium mines in Argentina, Chile and Australia.
NALCO is also working on extracting valuable minerals from industrial waste. A pilot facility for recovering gallium from red mud is being developed at Damanjodi in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and other institutions. Research is also underway to recover rare earth elements, scandium, alumina and ferro-titanium from red mud and fly ash, the CMD informed.
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