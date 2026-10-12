ETV Bharat / business

Mutual Funds in Sept 2026: Equity Category Inflow Surged 31%; Rs 1.83L Cr Withdrawn From Debt Schemes

New Delhi: Equity mutual fund schemes attracted a net inflow of Rs 38,306 crore in September, rising 31 per cent from the preceding month, driven by strong investor interest in mid-cap and small-cap funds despite underperformance in the equity market.

The inflow was higher than Rs 29,329 crore recorded in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.

Among equity categories, small-cap funds attracted the highest net inflow of Rs 9,039 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at Rs 7,835 crore. Large-cap funds, meanwhile, saw net inflows of Rs 860 crore during the month.

" Equity inflows jumped sharply in a month when markets were under pressure. Much of that reflects the lasting faith Indian investors have in equities as one of the best long-term routes to wealth creation. Part of it may also have come from money leaving debt and hybrid funds," Nirav Karkera, Head of Research and Fund Manager, W by Groww, said.