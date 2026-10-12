Mutual Funds in Sept 2026: Equity Category Inflow Surged 31%; Rs 1.83L Cr Withdrawn From Debt Schemes
Equity mutual fund schemes attracted a net inflow of Rs 38,306 crore in September.
By PTI
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Equity mutual fund schemes attracted a net inflow of Rs 38,306 crore in September, rising 31 per cent from the preceding month, driven by strong investor interest in mid-cap and small-cap funds despite underperformance in the equity market.
The inflow was higher than Rs 29,329 crore recorded in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.
Among equity categories, small-cap funds attracted the highest net inflow of Rs 9,039 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at Rs 7,835 crore. Large-cap funds, meanwhile, saw net inflows of Rs 860 crore during the month.
" Equity inflows jumped sharply in a month when markets were under pressure. Much of that reflects the lasting faith Indian investors have in equities as one of the best long-term routes to wealth creation. Part of it may also have come from money leaving debt and hybrid funds," Nirav Karkera, Head of Research and Fund Manager, W by Groww, said.
In contrast, debt mutual fund schemes witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.83 lakh crore in September, significantly higher than the outflow of Rs 8,127 crore recorded in August.
Consequently, the mutual fund industry reported an overall net outflow of Rs 1.33 lakh crore during the month, compared with a net inflow of Rs 41,353 crore in August.
The industry's total assets under management (AUM) declined to Rs 82.64 lakh crore at the end of September from Rs 87.07 lakh crore at August-end.
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