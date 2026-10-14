ETV Bharat / business

Mutual Fund Investor Dies: Who Gets The Money And What Documents Are Required?

New Delhi: If a Mutual Fund investor passes away, who is entitled to receive the investment proceeds, and what documents are required to transfer the investment to the rightful recipient? Let’s understand the rules laid down by market regulator SEBI for various situations such as joint holding, nomination, and absence of a nominee.

If a Mutual Fund is purchased in the names of two individuals and one account holder passes away, the units can be transferred to the surviving investor. According to SEBI rules, the asset management company (AMC) doesn’t need to repeatedly request documents such as KYC, indemnity bonds, or undertakings from the surviving joint holder. In this case, the transmission process can be completed by providing a verifiable death certificate of the deceased.

If a Mutual Fund is held by a single individual and a nominee is registered, the latter can submit a transmission request for the units to the AMC or Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) in case of the account holder’s demise. The nominee has to submit a transmission request form with all details duly filled, a verifiable death certificate, and a Statement of Account (SoA) of holdings.

The SEBI rules state that the nominee receives the assets as a trustee on behalf of the legal heirs. The actual beneficiaries will be determined based on applicable inheritance laws.

If a nominee is not registered, the claimant is required to provide proof of legal heir status. For claims up to Rs 10,000 in SoA mode, SEBI allows parents, spouse, or children to be eligible for Quick Transmission Processing (QTP).

Regarding the new mechanism, Sebi said QTP will be available for claims of up to Rs 10,000 for physical securities and Rs 30,000 for dematerialised (demat) securities. Further, Sebi has doubled the limits for transmission, increasing the threshold from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for physical holdings per listed company and from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for demat holdings per beneficial owner.

As part of the changes, the requirement to submit a Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been removed because PAN details are already available when opening demat accounts. In addition, the mandatory requirement of obtaining probate of a will has been dispensed with in line with recent amendments to succession laws.

In its guidelines, the market regulator stated that a transmission-cum-undertaking, death certificate, and proof of relationship are required. For claims between Rs 10,000 and Rs 10 lakh, a notarised indemnity bond and an affidavit or NOC from the legal heirs are required to be submitted.