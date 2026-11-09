ETV Bharat / business

Mutual Fund Investments: 7 Common Myths Busted By AMFI That Every Investor Should Know

Mutual Fund Investments ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Mutual Fund investments have become very popular in India. Despite being market-linked, crores of people have pumped huge amounts of money into the numerous MF schemes available in the market. A Mutual Fund is a mechanism for pooling money from a number of investors and investing that money in government securities, equities, bonds, and money market instruments. A MF is mandated to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before it can collect funds from the public.

Professional fund managers collect money for Mutual Fund schemes and invest in stocks and bonds, etc., according to the fund’s investment objective. The returns from Mutual Funds are shared by investors in proportion to their investments.

There are several investment options available in the Indian market, however, Mutual Funds are considered one of the best and most practical ways to invest your money. Meanwhile, several myths circulate in relation to MFs. One of the most common myths in circulation is that only experts can invest in Mutual Fund schemes. The Association of Mutual Funds in India has outrightly rejected this myth and informed the public that MFs are designed so that common investors who don't have the knowledge or skill to invest in the securities market, can easily invest in MF schemes as they are managed by expert Fund Managers. “A mutual fund is an inexpensive way for investors to get a full-time professional fund manager to manage their money,” AMFI stated. Mutual Funds are for the long term only is yet another myth. AMFI stated that MF schemes are for the short term as well as the longer term based on the investor’s choice. There are various types of short-term schemes where an investor can opt to invest for a few days, a few weeks, or a few years. Many people are of the view that investing in mutual funds is the same as investing in the Stock Market, or that a Mutual Fund is an equity product. Where do Mutual Funds invest? Stock market Bond market Money Market instruments - Treasury Bills, Commercial Papers, etc.