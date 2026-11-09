Mutual Fund Investments: 7 Common Myths Busted By AMFI That Every Investor Should Know
A Mutual Fund is mandated to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before it can collect funds from the public.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Mutual Fund investments have become very popular in India. Despite being market-linked, crores of people have pumped huge amounts of money into the numerous MF schemes available in the market. A Mutual Fund is a mechanism for pooling money from a number of investors and investing that money in government securities, equities, bonds, and money market instruments. A MF is mandated to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before it can collect funds from the public.
Professional fund managers collect money for Mutual Fund schemes and invest in stocks and bonds, etc., according to the fund’s investment objective. The returns from Mutual Funds are shared by investors in proportion to their investments.
There are several investment options available in the Indian market, however, Mutual Funds are considered one of the best and most practical ways to invest your money. Meanwhile, several myths circulate in relation to MFs.
One of the most common myths in circulation is that only experts can invest in Mutual Fund schemes. The Association of Mutual Funds in India has outrightly rejected this myth and informed the public that MFs are designed so that common investors who don't have the knowledge or skill to invest in the securities market, can easily invest in MF schemes as they are managed by expert Fund Managers. “A mutual fund is an inexpensive way for investors to get a full-time professional fund manager to manage their money,” AMFI stated.
Mutual Funds are for the long term only is yet another myth. AMFI stated that MF schemes are for the short term as well as the longer term based on the investor’s choice. There are various types of short-term schemes where an investor can opt to invest for a few days, a few weeks, or a few years.
Many people are of the view that investing in mutual funds is the same as investing in the Stock Market, or that a Mutual Fund is an equity product.
Where do Mutual Funds invest?
Stock market
Bond market
Money Market instruments - Treasury Bills, Commercial Papers, etc.
Retail investors are unable to access the above-mentioned instruments due to large ticket sizes. In such a scenario, MFs help investors invest in these kinds of schemes.
Another myth circulating in the market is that a Mutual Fund scheme with a lower NAV is better than a Mutual Fund scheme whose NAV is higher. NAV is the price at which investors buy and sell MF units and represents the market value of all its underlying investments.
“NAV of a fund is irrelevant, because it represents the market value of the fund’s investments and not the market price. Any capital appreciation will depend on the price movement of its underlying securities. The current NAV of a fund does not have any impact on the returns,” AMFI mentions.
Another common myth is that a large amount of money is required to invest in Mutual Funds. This is incorrect as any person with valid documents could start investing in mutual funds with just Rs 5000 for a lump-sum with no upper limit and Rs 250, 500, or Rs 1000 as a monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).
Another myth is that a person should have a demat account to invest in Mutual Funds. There is no compulsion to have a Demat account to buy MF units. It is optional, except in respect of Exchange Traded Funds. MF schemes, including the close-ended listed schemes like Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs), do not require investors to keep the units in Demat mode.
Another very common misconception is that a Mutual Fund scheme with a Higher NAV has reached its peak. NAV of a scheme is a reflection of the market value of the underlying shares held by the fund on any day. “A high NAV does not mean the fund is expensive. In fact, high NAV indicates a good performance of the scheme over the years,” AMFI states.
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