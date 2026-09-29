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Mutual Fund Holdings: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Overowned; Reliance Industries Underowned

Reliance Industries has an index weight of 4.5%, while fund holdings are 2.8%.

Mutual Funds Holdings
Mutual Funds Are Betting Big on These Stocks (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: Equity inflows jumped to Rs 29,330 crore in August 2026 as against Rs 24,700 crore in July 2026. The data shows that there has been an increased concentration of flows in Small and Midcap funds, which have recorded new record-high monthly inflows of Rs 7,970 crore and Rs 6,990 crore, respectively.

Elara Securities has released a report which assesses mutual fund holdings in the country's top 125 companies. The report highlights details of stocks that have a fund holding greater than their index weight and those having a lesser holding.

The brokerage house, in its report, categorised the stocks into two broad categories: Most Crowded or Overowned.

Most Crowded or Overowned category: Stocks in which mutual funds hold more than their index. weight.

Underowned: The stocks in which funds’ holding is less than their index weight.

Most Crowded / Overowned: Funds hold more stake in these stocks

The report stated that Axis Bank has an index weight of 1.9%, while mutual fund holdings are 2.7%, thus revealing that funds' holdings exceed the index weight by 0.8%. Overweight investments in this stock are Rs 249 billion, and 49% of schemes are overweight. ICICI Bank has an index weight of 5.2% and fund holdings of 6.0%. Overweight investments are Rs 228 billion, and 54% of schemes are overweight.

ShareIndex WeightMF HoldingDifferenceOverweight Sentiments
Axis Bank1.90%2.70%0.008Rs 249 billion
ICICI Bank5.20%6.00%0.007Rs 228 billion
Eternal Ltd1.30%1.90%0.007Rs 226 billion
Interglobe Aviation0.60%1.00%0.004Rs 114 billion
Suzuki0.90%1.20%0.003Rs 108 billion
Samvardhana Motherson0.40%0.70%0.003Rs 103 billion
Vedanta Aluminium0.30%Rs 101 billion
Kotak Mahindra Bank1.60%1.90%0.003Rs 100 billion
Jindal Steel0.20%0.50%0.003Rs 85 billion
Lenskart Solutions0.20%0.40%0.002Rs 74 billion
SBI Life Insurance0.40%0.60%0.002Rs 64 billion
United Spirits0.20%0.40%0.002Rs 62 billion
Groww0.10%0.30%0.002Rs 60 billion
Solar Industries0.20%0.40%0.002Rs 55 billion
Hyundai Motor India0.20%0.30%0.002Rs 53 billion
Divi’s Laboratories0.60%0.80%0.002Rs 53 billion
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance0.40%0.50%0.001Rs 44 billion
Muthoot Finance0.20%0.30%0.001Rs 33 billion
IPRU AMC0.10%0.20%0.001Rs 32 billion
Cipla0.40%0.50%0.001Rs 31 billion
HDFC Life Insurance0.30%0.40%0.001Rs 27 billion
Manipal Health0.10%Rs 27 billion
Life Insurance Corporation0.50%0.60%0.001Rs 27 billion
TVS Motor Company0.50%0.60%0.001Rs 25 billion
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)0.30%0.40%0.001Rs 21 billion
Adani Energy Solutions0.20%0.30%0.001Rs 21 billion
Mankind Pharma0.30%0.30%0.001Rs 20 billion
Zydus Lifesciences0.10%0.20%0.001Rs 20 billion
Indian Bank0.30%0.40%0.001Rs 18 billion
Bajaj Holdings0.30%0.30%0.001Rs 18 billion
SBI Funds0.10%Rs 16 billion
FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa)0.40%0.50%0Rs 16 billion
Bosch0.20%0.30%0Rs 15 billion
Adani Enterprises0.50%0.50%0Rs 15 billion
Torrent Pharmaceuticals0.40%0.40%0Rs 14 billion
DLF0.20%0.30%0Rs 14 billion

Most Underowned

Reliance Industries has an index weight of 4.5%, while fund holdings stand at 2.8%, Elara Securities stated in its report. This indicates that the funds' holdings are 1.7% less than the index weight. The underweight position in this stock is Rs 536 billion.

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Share NameIndex WeightMF HoldingDifferenceUnderweight Investments
Reliance Industries4.50%2.80%-1.70%Rs 536 billion
BSE1.40%0.80%-0.60%Rs 183 billion
Larsen & Toubro2.40%2.00%-0.40%Rs 137 billion
Titan Company1.10%0.70%-0.40%Rs 135 billion
HDFC Bank5.80%5.40%-0.40%Rs 134 billion
Laurus Labs0.70%0.30%-0.40%Rs 131 billion
Bharti Airtel2.90%2.50%-0.40%Rs 130 billion
Grasim Industries0.60%0.30%-0.40%Rs 124 billion
ITC1.30%0.90%-0.40%Rs 123 billion
Hindustan Unilever0.90%0.50%-0.40%Rs 122 billion
Adani Ports0.70%0.30%-0.40%Rs 122 billion
Nestle India0.50%0.20%-0.80%Rs 118 billion
TCS1.20%0.90%-0.30%Rs 110 billion
Hindalco Industries0.80%0.40%-0.30%Rs 103 billion
JSW Steel0.60%0.30%-0.30%Rs 100 billion
Bajaj Auto0.70%0.40%-0.30%Rs 95 billion
Jio Financial Services0.40%0.10%-0.30%Rs 95 billion
Bajaj Finance1.50%1.20%-0.30%Rs 89 billion
Vodafone Idea0.40%0.10%-0.30%Rs 89 billion
Hitachi Energy0.40%0.20%-0.20%Rs 78 billion
Polycab India0.50%0.20%-0.20%Rs 78 billion
Tata Steel0.80%0.60%-0.20%Rs 76 billion
Hero MotoCorp0.70%0.40%-0.20%Rs 75 billion
GMR Airports0.30%0.10%-0.20%Rs 72 billion
Bajaj Finserv0.60%0.40%-0.20%Rs 69 billion
BHEL0.60%0.40%-0.20%Rs 64 billion
Wipro0.20%0.10%-0.20%Rs 56 billion
IOCL (Indian Oil)0.30%0.10%-0.20%Rs 56 billion
ONGC0.50%0.30%-0.20%Rs 55 billion
Ashok Leyland0.50%0.30%-0.20%Rs 54 billion
Asian Paints0.60%0.40%-0.20%Rs 52 billion
Marico0.40%0.20%-0.20%Rs 52 billion
Canara Bank0.20%0.10%-0.10%Rs 50 billion
Infosys2.00%1.80%-0.10%Rs 48 billion
Lloyds Metals0.20%0.10%-0.10%Rs 41 billion
Tata Consumer Products0.30%0.20%-0.10%Rs 41 billion

List of stocks which performed

The report further provides one-year outperformance figures of stocks which have performed exceptionally well. Laurus Labs tops the list with a 124 percent jump, followed by BHEL with 91 percent, Hitachi Energy with 76 percent, Vodafone Idea with 74 percent, Adani Energy Solutions with 69 percent, Divi's Laboratories with 59 percent, and BSE with 51 percent.

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TAGGED:

MUTUAL FUND HOLDINGS
SMALLCAP FUNDS
MUTUAL FUND HOLDING STOCKS
MIDCAP FUNDS
MUTUAL FUND HOLDING

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