ETV Bharat / business

Mutual Fund Holdings: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Overowned; Reliance Industries Underowned

New Delhi: Equity inflows jumped to Rs 29,330 crore in August 2026 as against Rs 24,700 crore in July 2026. The data shows that there has been an increased concentration of flows in Small and Midcap funds, which have recorded new record-high monthly inflows of Rs 7,970 crore and Rs 6,990 crore, respectively.

Elara Securities has released a report which assesses mutual fund holdings in the country's top 125 companies. The report highlights details of stocks that have a fund holding greater than their index weight and those having a lesser holding.

The brokerage house, in its report, categorised the stocks into two broad categories: Most Crowded or Overowned.

Most Crowded or Overowned category: Stocks in which mutual funds hold more than their index. weight.

Underowned: The stocks in which funds’ holding is less than their index weight.

Most Crowded / Overowned: Funds hold more stake in these stocks

The report stated that Axis Bank has an index weight of 1.9%, while mutual fund holdings are 2.7%, thus revealing that funds' holdings exceed the index weight by 0.8%. Overweight investments in this stock are Rs 249 billion, and 49% of schemes are overweight. ICICI Bank has an index weight of 5.2% and fund holdings of 6.0%. Overweight investments are Rs 228 billion, and 54% of schemes are overweight.