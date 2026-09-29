Mutual Fund Holdings: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Overowned; Reliance Industries Underowned
Reliance Industries has an index weight of 4.5%, while fund holdings are 2.8%.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Equity inflows jumped to Rs 29,330 crore in August 2026 as against Rs 24,700 crore in July 2026. The data shows that there has been an increased concentration of flows in Small and Midcap funds, which have recorded new record-high monthly inflows of Rs 7,970 crore and Rs 6,990 crore, respectively.
Elara Securities has released a report which assesses mutual fund holdings in the country's top 125 companies. The report highlights details of stocks that have a fund holding greater than their index weight and those having a lesser holding.
The brokerage house, in its report, categorised the stocks into two broad categories: Most Crowded or Overowned.
Most Crowded or Overowned category: Stocks in which mutual funds hold more than their index. weight.
Underowned: The stocks in which funds’ holding is less than their index weight.
Most Crowded / Overowned: Funds hold more stake in these stocks
The report stated that Axis Bank has an index weight of 1.9%, while mutual fund holdings are 2.7%, thus revealing that funds' holdings exceed the index weight by 0.8%. Overweight investments in this stock are Rs 249 billion, and 49% of schemes are overweight. ICICI Bank has an index weight of 5.2% and fund holdings of 6.0%. Overweight investments are Rs 228 billion, and 54% of schemes are overweight.
|Share
|Index Weight
|MF Holding
|Difference
|Overweight Sentiments
|Axis Bank
|1.90%
|2.70%
|0.008
|Rs 249 billion
|ICICI Bank
|5.20%
|6.00%
|0.007
|Rs 228 billion
|Eternal Ltd
|1.30%
|1.90%
|0.007
|Rs 226 billion
|Interglobe Aviation
|0.60%
|1.00%
|0.004
|Rs 114 billion
|Suzuki
|0.90%
|1.20%
|0.003
|Rs 108 billion
|Samvardhana Motherson
|0.40%
|0.70%
|0.003
|Rs 103 billion
|Vedanta Aluminium
|—
|0.30%
|—
|Rs 101 billion
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1.60%
|1.90%
|0.003
|Rs 100 billion
|Jindal Steel
|0.20%
|0.50%
|0.003
|Rs 85 billion
|Lenskart Solutions
|0.20%
|0.40%
|0.002
|Rs 74 billion
|SBI Life Insurance
|0.40%
|0.60%
|0.002
|Rs 64 billion
|United Spirits
|0.20%
|0.40%
|0.002
|Rs 62 billion
|Groww
|0.10%
|0.30%
|0.002
|Rs 60 billion
|Solar Industries
|0.20%
|0.40%
|0.002
|Rs 55 billion
|Hyundai Motor India
|0.20%
|0.30%
|0.002
|Rs 53 billion
|Divi’s Laboratories
|0.60%
|0.80%
|0.002
|Rs 53 billion
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance
|0.40%
|0.50%
|0.001
|Rs 44 billion
|Muthoot Finance
|0.20%
|0.30%
|0.001
|Rs 33 billion
|IPRU AMC
|0.10%
|0.20%
|0.001
|Rs 32 billion
|Cipla
|0.40%
|0.50%
|0.001
|Rs 31 billion
|HDFC Life Insurance
|0.30%
|0.40%
|0.001
|Rs 27 billion
|Manipal Health
|—
|0.10%
|—
|Rs 27 billion
|Life Insurance Corporation
|0.50%
|0.60%
|0.001
|Rs 27 billion
|TVS Motor Company
|0.50%
|0.60%
|0.001
|Rs 25 billion
|Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
|0.30%
|0.40%
|0.001
|Rs 21 billion
|Adani Energy Solutions
|0.20%
|0.30%
|0.001
|Rs 21 billion
|Mankind Pharma
|0.30%
|0.30%
|0.001
|Rs 20 billion
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.10%
|0.20%
|0.001
|Rs 20 billion
|Indian Bank
|0.30%
|0.40%
|0.001
|Rs 18 billion
|Bajaj Holdings
|0.30%
|0.30%
|0.001
|Rs 18 billion
|SBI Funds
|—
|0.10%
|—
|Rs 16 billion
|FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa)
|0.40%
|0.50%
|0
|Rs 16 billion
|Bosch
|0.20%
|0.30%
|0
|Rs 15 billion
|Adani Enterprises
|0.50%
|0.50%
|0
|Rs 15 billion
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|0.40%
|0.40%
|0
|Rs 14 billion
|DLF
|0.20%
|0.30%
|0
|Rs 14 billion
Most Underowned
Reliance Industries has an index weight of 4.5%, while fund holdings stand at 2.8%, Elara Securities stated in its report. This indicates that the funds' holdings are 1.7% less than the index weight. The underweight position in this stock is Rs 536 billion.
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|Share Name
|Index Weight
|MF Holding
|Difference
|Underweight Investments
|Reliance Industries
|4.50%
|2.80%
|-1.70%
|Rs 536 billion
|BSE
|1.40%
|0.80%
|-0.60%
|Rs 183 billion
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.40%
|2.00%
|-0.40%
|Rs 137 billion
|Titan Company
|1.10%
|0.70%
|-0.40%
|Rs 135 billion
|HDFC Bank
|5.80%
|5.40%
|-0.40%
|Rs 134 billion
|Laurus Labs
|0.70%
|0.30%
|-0.40%
|Rs 131 billion
|Bharti Airtel
|2.90%
|2.50%
|-0.40%
|Rs 130 billion
|Grasim Industries
|0.60%
|0.30%
|-0.40%
|Rs 124 billion
|ITC
|1.30%
|0.90%
|-0.40%
|Rs 123 billion
|Hindustan Unilever
|0.90%
|0.50%
|-0.40%
|Rs 122 billion
|Adani Ports
|0.70%
|0.30%
|-0.40%
|Rs 122 billion
|Nestle India
|0.50%
|0.20%
|-0.80%
|Rs 118 billion
|TCS
|1.20%
|0.90%
|-0.30%
|Rs 110 billion
|Hindalco Industries
|0.80%
|0.40%
|-0.30%
|Rs 103 billion
|JSW Steel
|0.60%
|0.30%
|-0.30%
|Rs 100 billion
|Bajaj Auto
|0.70%
|0.40%
|-0.30%
|Rs 95 billion
|Jio Financial Services
|0.40%
|0.10%
|-0.30%
|Rs 95 billion
|Bajaj Finance
|1.50%
|1.20%
|-0.30%
|Rs 89 billion
|Vodafone Idea
|0.40%
|0.10%
|-0.30%
|Rs 89 billion
|Hitachi Energy
|0.40%
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|Rs 78 billion
|Polycab India
|0.50%
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|Rs 78 billion
|Tata Steel
|0.80%
|0.60%
|-0.20%
|Rs 76 billion
|Hero MotoCorp
|0.70%
|0.40%
|-0.20%
|Rs 75 billion
|GMR Airports
|0.30%
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|Rs 72 billion
|Bajaj Finserv
|0.60%
|0.40%
|-0.20%
|Rs 69 billion
|BHEL
|0.60%
|0.40%
|-0.20%
|Rs 64 billion
|Wipro
|0.20%
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|Rs 56 billion
|IOCL (Indian Oil)
|0.30%
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|Rs 56 billion
|ONGC
|0.50%
|0.30%
|-0.20%
|Rs 55 billion
|Ashok Leyland
|0.50%
|0.30%
|-0.20%
|Rs 54 billion
|Asian Paints
|0.60%
|0.40%
|-0.20%
|Rs 52 billion
|Marico
|0.40%
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|Rs 52 billion
|Canara Bank
|0.20%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|Rs 50 billion
|Infosys
|2.00%
|1.80%
|-0.10%
|Rs 48 billion
|Lloyds Metals
|0.20%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|Rs 41 billion
|Tata Consumer Products
|0.30%
|0.20%
|-0.10%
|Rs 41 billion
List of stocks which performed
The report further provides one-year outperformance figures of stocks which have performed exceptionally well. Laurus Labs tops the list with a 124 percent jump, followed by BHEL with 91 percent, Hitachi Energy with 76 percent, Vodafone Idea with 74 percent, Adani Energy Solutions with 69 percent, Divi's Laboratories with 59 percent, and BSE with 51 percent.
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